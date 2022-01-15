These 10 stocks surged over 25% in first half of last 3 calendar years, Do you own any?

Moneycontrol studied the data for the first half of each of the last three calendar years. We found that 10 stocks from the BSE universe consistently surged over 25 percent during the first six months of each of the last three years. We considered only companies with a market cap of over Rs 250 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Take a look at how these consistent performers do on Moneycontrol's SWOT analysis.

Gujarat Gas Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 30 percent; H1CY20: 39 percent; H1CY21: 73 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 704.15 , which is still 12 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 786.65. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 34 percent; H1CY20: 27 percent; H1CY21: 95 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 2661.3 , which is still 13 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 3020. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Brightcom Group Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 60 percent; H1CY20: 30 percent; H1CY21: 179 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 182.85 , which is still 12 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 204.8. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 37 percent; H1CY20: 31 percent; H1CY21: 84 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 874.1 , which is still 9 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 950.55. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 48 percent; H1CY20: 50 percent; H1CY21: 42 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 1133.65 , which is still 64 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 1859.3. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Black Box Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 52 percent; H1CY20: 92 percent; H1CY21: 47 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 969.9 , which is still 83 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 1771. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 118 percent; H1CY20: 29 percent; H1CY21: 186 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 319.3 , which is still 21 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 386.35. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Refex Industries Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 290 percent; H1CY20: 26 percent; H1CY21: 62 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 138.35 , which is still 25 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 173.1. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

MK Exim (India) Ltd. | In H1CY19, the stock price jumped 33 percent; H1CY20: 30 percent; H1CY21: 60 percent. On January 14, 2022, the stock was trading at Rs 304, which is still 36 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 412.35. Click here to see Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.