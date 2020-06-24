These 10 stocks outperform Sensex in last month, but are 70% below 52-week high

The benchmark index Sensex gained 15 percent in the last 1 month Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/10 The benchmark index Sensex gained 15 percent in the last 1 month. Among BSE500 stocks, there are 10 stocks that outperformed the benchmark index during this period, but are still trading 70 percent below their 52-week high. Data Source: ACE Equity. Here are the stocks: 2/10 Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rose 17 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 172.20. But still, it is 77 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 755.50. 3/10 Future Retail share price rose 76 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 123.10. But still 75 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 489.25 4/10 Indian Bank gained 56 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 68.90 - 75 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 271.00 5/10 Edelweiss Financial Services share price rose 18 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 50.15 - 73 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 182.50 6/10 Arvind Fashions share price rose 59 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 186.15 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 673.62 7/10 Dish TV India share price rose 111 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 9.65 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 34.80 8/10 PNB Housing Finance share price rose 34 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 228.05 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 810.00 9/10 RBL Bank share price rose 74 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 187.00 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 662.45 10/10 PC Jeweller share price rose 53 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 17.13 - 70 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 56.60 First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:44 pm