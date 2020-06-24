App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 10 stocks outperform Sensex in last month, but are 70% below 52-week high

The benchmark index Sensex gained 15 percent in the last 1 month

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
The benchmark index Sensex gained 15 percent in the last 1-month. Moneycontrol tried to find out the stock which is in momentum trades and outperformed the benchmark index but still trading 70 percent below their 52-week high. From the BSE 500, 10 stocks make the cut. Data Source: ACE Equity.
1/10

The benchmark index Sensex gained 15 percent in the last 1 month. Among BSE500 stocks, there are 10 stocks that outperformed the benchmark index during this period, but are still trading 70 percent below their 52-week high. Data Source: ACE Equity. Here are the stocks:

Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rise 17 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 172.20. But still, trades 77 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 755.50.
2/10

Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rose 17 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 172.20. But still, it is 77 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 755.50.

Future Retail share price rise 76 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 123.10. But still, trades 75 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 489.25
3/10

Future Retail share price rose 76 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 123.10. But still 75 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 489.25

Indian Bank share price rise 56 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 68.90. But still, trades 75 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 271.00
4/10

Indian Bank gained 56 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 68.90 - 75 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 271.00

Edelweiss Financial Services share price rise 18 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 50.15. But still, trades 73 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 182.50
5/10

Edelweiss Financial Services share price rose 18 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 50.15 - 73 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 182.50

Arvind Fashions share price rise 59 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 186.15. But still, trades 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 673.62
6/10

Arvind Fashions share price rose 59 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 186.15 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 673.62

Representative Image (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
7/10

Dish TV India share price rose 111 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 9.65 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 34.80

PNB Housing Finance share price rise 34 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 228.05. But still, trades 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 810.00
8/10

PNB Housing Finance share price rose 34 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 228.05 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 810.00

RBL Bank share price rise 74 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 187.00. But still, trades 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 662.45
9/10

RBL Bank share price rose 74 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 187.00 - 72 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 662.45

PC Jeweller | Market cap Dec 17: Rs 18,006 crore | Market cap Sept 18: Rs 2,454 crore | Stock Price Sept 18: Rs 62.20 | YTD return: -86.38% (Image: PC Jeweller)
10/10

PC Jeweller share price rose 53 percent in the last one month and currently, it is trading at Rs 17.13 - 70 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 56.60

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

