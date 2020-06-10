These 10 penny stocks have gained over 500% in 5 years

In the stock markets, a section of investors has always been interested in getting small priced or penny stocks in their portfolio and expect a big upswing in the price. To understand the penny stock price performance, Moneycontrol analyses BSE universe stocks. We considered stocks that were trading below Rs 25 per share five years ago and now have a market cap of more than Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, there are 10 stocks that rose more than 500 percent in the last five years. Data Source: ACE Equity.