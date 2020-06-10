App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 10 penny stocks have gained over 500% in 5 years

Dolat Investments has gained 2695 percent in the last five years. On June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 1.51 and now it is priced at Rs 42.20.

In the stock markets, a section of investors has always been interested in getting small priced or penny stocks in their portfolio and expect a big upswing in the price. To understand the penny stock price performance, Moneycontrol analyses BSE universe stocks. We considered stocks that were trading below Rs 25 per share five years ago and now have a market cap of more than Rs 100 crore. Interestingly, there are 10 stocks that rose more than 500 percent in the last five years. Data Source: ACE Equity.

Dolat Investments has gained 2695 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 1.51 per share and now the current share price is Rs 42.20 with a market cap of Rs 743 crore.
Medicamen Biotech has gained 1452 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, share price was Rs 17.40 per share and now the current share price is Rs 270.05 with a market cap of Rs 330 crore.
Mangalam Organics has gained 1324 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 23.15 per share and now the current share price is Rs 329.75 with a market cap of Rs 282 crore.
Nath Industries has gained 1288 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 5.72 per share and now the current share price is Rs 79.40 with a market cap of Rs 151 crore.
Kanchi Karpooram has gained 1151 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 19.20 per share and now the current share price is Rs 240.20 with a market cap of Rs 101 crore.
Allsec Technologies has gained 805 percent in the last 5 years. As on June 10, 2015, share price was Rs 23.25 per share and now current share price is Rs 210.45 with a market cap of Rs 321 crore
Ugro Capital has gained 755 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 15.20 per share and now the current share price is Rs 130.00 with a market cap of Rs 917 crore.
Black Rose Industries has gained 677 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 16.75 per share and now the current share price is Rs 130.10 with a market cap of Rs 664 crore.
Tanfac Industries has gained 636 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 22.00 per share and now the current share price is Rs 161.95 with a market cap of Rs 162 crore.
Uttam Sugar Mills has gained 557 percent in the last 5 years. As of June 10, 2015, the share price was Rs 11.05 per share and now the current share price is Rs 72.65 with a market cap of Rs 277 crore.
First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:29 pm

