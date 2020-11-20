Stocks in the news | RIL, Tata Chemicals, Route Mobile, RPP Infra Projects, Vikas Multicorp

Gland Pharma, Mphasis, Shree Rama Newsprint, Modison Metals, Max Financial Services, Aarti Industries, UPL, Pricol, Mcdowell Holdings, HSIL, Mahindra Holidays, Syngene International, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail Ventures completed a fundraise of Rs 47,265 crore for 10.09 percent stake in the company. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com)
Gland Pharma | Stock to debut on bourses on November 20.
Mphasis | The company acquired UK's Datalytyx, a DataOps specialist in the Snowflake and Talend ecosystem for 13.3 million pound.
Shree Rama Newsprint | CARE assigned BB+ rating for the company's long-term bank facilities and placed under Credit Watch with developing implications. (Image: ramanewsprint.com)
Modison Metals | Promoter entity Modison Copper Pvt Ltd increased stake in the company to 1.41 percent from 1.26 percent earlier.
Max Financial Services | Promoter entity Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd pledged 9.25 lakh equity shares of the company.
Aarti Industries | HDFC Asset Management Company reduced stake in the company to 5.08 percent from 7.08 percent earlier.
Route Mobile | After the resignation of Chandrakant Gupta as Chairman, the company appointed Sandipkumar Gupta as the Chairman (Non-Executive) of the board of directors.
UPL | Promoter entity Uniphos Enterprises increased stake in the company to 5.090 percent from 5.085 percent earlier.
Pricol | Company fixed the record date as November 25 for determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply in the rights issue. (Image: www.pricol.com)
Mcdowell Holdings | Arindam Ash has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Tata Chemicals | Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in the company to 7.09 percent from 5.03 percent earlier. (Image: Wikimedia)
Kanchi Karpooram | Board approved buyback of up to Rs 8.91 crore worth of shares at Rs 405 per share.
Autoline Industries | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife reduced stake in the company to 5.65 percent on November 19, against 6.2 percent in September quarter. Indianivesh Rennaisance Fund also reduced stake to 15.48 percent from 16.97 percent in the same period. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited acquired 8.73 percent stake as per the shareholding pattern available on November 19.
Himadri Speciality Chemicals | Himadri Credit and Finance sold 54,24,423 equity shares of the company at Rs 42.59 per share on the NSE. (Image: himadri.com)
HSIL | Company further acquired 3,60,936 equity shares of itself at Rs 104.63 per share on the NSE. (Image: hsilgroup.com)
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts | PPFAS MF sold 21,30,236 equity shares of the company at Rs 183.04 per share, whereas Unifi Capital bought 15,50,000 shares at Rs 183 per share on the NSE.
RPP Infra Projects | Albula Investment Fund sold 1.35 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 43.5 per share, whereas Paru Securities bought 1.4 lakh shares at the same price on the NSE. (Image: rppipl.com)
Vikas Multicorp | Nisha Jignesh Mehta sold 33,61,376 equity shares of the company at Rs 10.7 per share on the NSE. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
Vikas EcoTech | Albula Investment Fund acquired 50 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 6.1 per share on the NSE. However, Promoter Vikas Garg sold the same at the same price on the NSE and 30 lakh shares at Rs 6.19 per share on the BSE. (Image: vikasecotech.com)
Syngene International | Company and Deerfield subsidiary signed 5-year drug discovery project pact. (Image: syngeneintl.com)
Alkem Labs | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Chlordiazepoxide Hcl and Clidinium Bromide used to help treat stomach/intestinal disorders.
Vodafone Idea | Company sells its 11.15 percent stake in Indus Towers for Rs 3,760 crore.
Infosys | Simplus, an Infosys Company announced a vaccine management cloud solution aligned with Salesforce Work.com for vaccines.
Manappuram Finance | RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh, Thrissur for non-compliance with directions on verification of ownership of gold jewellery.
Wipro | Company has been selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) member for the 11th consecutive year.
Emami | Company has launched a complete range of home hygiene products under the brand name of ‘EMASOL’.
SBI | Bank has entered into MoU with Luxembourg Stock Exchange to promote ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) and green finance. With this Mou, LuxSE will create a sustainable environment for issuers, asset managers, and investors in terms of ESG focused funds and bonds.
