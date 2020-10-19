Stocks in the news | HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, Route Mobile, HSIL, RIL, Shoppers Stop, SRF

Avenue Supermarts, Dr Reddy's Labs, IndusInd Bank, Cadila Healthcare, Prestige Estates Projects, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Likhitha Infrastructure, Infosys, Suzlon Energy, NLC India are also among the stocks in focus today
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
HDFC Bank | Bank reported profit at Rs 7,513.1 crore in Q2Fy21 against Rs 6,345 crore, NII increased to Rs 15,776 crore from Rs 13,515 crore YoY.
Avenue Supermarts | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 198.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 322.1 crore, revenue at Rs 5,306.2 crore against Rs 5,990.8 crore YoY.
Dr Reddy's Labs | Company and Russian Direct Investment Fund received DCGI nod to clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. (Image: drreddys.com)
IndusInd Bank | RBI imposed a fine of Rs 4.5 crore on the bank for non-compliance with certain provisions.
Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila received US FDA approval for cholesterol drug, Ursodiol Capsule.
Prestige Estates Projects | Company signed non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone for sale of certain assets.
Polyplex Corporation | Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE- ODI name appeared in September shareholding pattern with 1.23 percent stake.
Tinplate Company | Company reported profit at Rs 16.07 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 12.67 crore YoY, revenue fell to Rs 531.5 crore from Rs 538.4 crore YoY.
CARE Ratings | L&T Investment Management cut its stake in the company to 3.18 percent from 5.18 percent earlier.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project | Varun Mehta has tendered resignation from the position of the CFO. Company received Provisional Completion Certificate for its subsidiary Sadbhav Udaipur Highway Private Limited. (Image: sadbhavinfra.co.in)
Acrysil | Abbakus Growth Fund through Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 acquired 6.45 percent stake in company.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired another 25 lakh shares in company via open market transaction, increasing stake to 20.89 percent. (Image: hfcl.com)
IIFL Securities | Company reported profit at Rs 50.92 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 24.85 crore, revenue rose to Rs 201.9 crore from Rs 173.7 crore YoY. (Image: iiflsecurities.com)
Likhitha Infrastructure | Shah Niraj Rajnikant acquired 1,24,180 equity shares in company at Rs 139.8 per share on the NSE and 1,12,080 shares at Rs 142.78 per share on the BSE.
Route Mobile | Theleme Master Fund bought 3,34,493 shares in the company at Rs 694.5 per share and 4,34,275 shares at Rs 687.6 per share on the NSE. (Image: routemobile.com)
HSIL | HSIL acquired 5.5 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 72.08 per share on the NSE. (Image: hsilgroup.com)
Indiabulls Integrated Services | To create unique digital identity through its digital platform Yaarii, company approved the change of the name from Indiabulls Integrated Services to Yaarii Digital Integrated Services.
Reliance Industries | Subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures received the subscription amount of Rs 5512.50 crore from Gamnat Pte Ltd and Lathe Investment Pte Ltd (GIC). (Image: Reuters) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
Shoppers Stop | Company reported loss at Rs 97.70 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 8.18 crore YoY, revenue fell to Rs 297 crore from Rs 866.5 crore YoY. Company to raise Rs 300 crore through rights issue.
SRF | Company raised Rs 750 crore via QIP at Rs 4,250 per share. (Image: srf.com)
Hitech Corporation | As part of strategy to rationalise the production facilities towards profitable products and optimise the cost, the operations at Sitarganj (Uttarakhand) manufacturing facility has been discontinued and shifted to some other manufacturing units.
Infosys | MFs increased stake to 14.23 percent in September quarter from 13.83 percent in June quarter, FPIs to 31.31 percent from 30.47 percent in same period. (Image: PTI)
Suzlon Energy | Company appointed Ashwani Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer. (Image: suzlon.com)
Capacite Infraprojects | FPIs increased stake to 7.2 percent in September quarter from 5.9 percent in June quarter, but MFs reduced to 8.42 percent from 9.29 percent in same period.
Tata Communications | Company reported profit at Rs 384.81 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 54.31 crore YoY, revenue rose to Rs 4,401 crore from Rs 4,272.8 crore YoY. (Image: tatacommunications-ts.com)
Foods & Inns | Company appointed Anand Krishnan as new Chief Financial Officer. (Image: foodsandinns.com)
Zee Learn | 58 lakh shares held by promoter entities Asian Satellite Broadcast Pvt Ltd, Jayneer Enterprises LLP & Essel Media Ventures Pvt Ltd have been invoked. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Bajaj Consumer Care | Company reported profit at Rs 56.9 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 56.02 crore in Q2FY20, revenue rose to Rs 226.9 crore from Rs 220 crore YoY. (Image: bajajconsumercare.com)
ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Company bagged order for waste to energy plant from KPCL, Bengaluru. (Image: isgec.com)
Talbros Engineering | CARE assigned a rating of BBB+ with a Negative outlook for long term bank facilities of Rs 5.59 crore and BBB+ /A2 with a Negative outlook for short term bank facilities of Rs 62.80 crore.
NLC India | Company issued commercial paper to HDFC Liquid Fund. (Image: nlcindia.com)
Lumax Auto Technologies | Company acquired entire shareholding held by erstwhile JV partner in Lumax Gill Austem Auto Technologies Private Limited (LGAAT), a subsidiary of the company.
Compucom Software | Company received an order for providing ICT computer lab related services and supply of related items in 53 (21+32 Schools) government schools for establishment of ICT Computer Labs on BOOT Basis from Rajasthan Council of Schools Education (RCSE) worth Rs 7.26 crore for 5 years. (Image: Justdial)
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals | CRISIL upgraded long term credit rating to BBB+/Stable from BBB/Stable.
Results today | Britannia Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, ACC, Century Textiles, CSB Bank, Borosil Renewables, Hatsun Agro Product, Bank of Maharashtra, Rallis India, Sagarsoft (India), Shish Industries, Skipper, Smruthi Organics, Sumeru Industries, Tata Metaliks, Texmaco Infrastructure, Texmaco Rail, Titan Biotech, Titan Securities and Chemo Pharma Laboratories.
