Slideshow | These 12 companies maintained RoE above 20% in last 3 fiscal years

When investing in stocks, many take into account ratios to judge a company's financial health. Return on Equity (ROE) is one such ratio. It is calculated by dividing net income by shareholder’s equity. An analysis of data showed there are 12 companies that maintained RoE of over 20 percent in each of the last three financial years. Incidentally, their share prices doubled in last three year. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)