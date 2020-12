When promoters increase their stake in their company, it is usually considered positive. It indicates that the promoter is confident about the future prospects of the company. Another yardstick to measure a company's financial health is its sales growth. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are 59 companies in the BSE universe where promoters have consistently increased their stakes over the past four quarters. Out of these, only four have posted at least 10 percent sales growth in the last two fiscal years. Interestingly, 3 out of 4 stocks have gained over 20 percent in the past year (From December 13, 2019, to December 14, 2020). (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals | Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 59.01%; March 2020 quarter: 59.80; June 2020 quarter: 59.92; and September 2020 quarter: 60.34%. In the last one year, the stock price has risen 58 percent to Rs 229.75 as on December 14, 2020 from Rs 145.6 as on December 13, 2019. The company's sales growth for FY19: 34 percent and FY20: 21 percent.

Gujarat Intrux | Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 56.74%; March 2020 quarter: 56.78; June 2020 quarter: 57.07; and September 2020 quarter: 57.38%. In the last one year, the stock price has risen 34 percent to Rs 90.40 as on December 14, 2020 from Rs 67.4 as on December 13, 2019. The company's sales growth for FY19: 12 percent and FY20: 21 percent.

Laffans Petrochemicals | Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 54.09%; March 2020 quarter: 54.14; June 2020 quarter: 54.39; and September 2020 quarter: 54.62%. In the last one year, the stock price has risen 22 percent to Rs 14.96 as on December 14, 2020 from Rs 12.3 as on December 13, 2019. The company's sales growth for FY19: 143 percent and FY20: 223 percent.