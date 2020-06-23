Outperformers: These 4 Nifty stocks beat the index returns over short-term periods

The index's performance for past 1 week, 1 month, and past 3 months was 5 percent, 14 percent, and 17.90 percent, respectively. Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/5 It is the fourth consecutive positive close for Nifty 50 after crossing 10,000 level. The index's performance for past 1 week, 1 month, and past 3 months was 5 percent, 14 percent, and 17.90 percent, respectively. There are only 4 stocks in Nifty that have been able to outperform the index in all the above mentioned periods. Data Source: ACE Equity. 2/5 Bharat Petroleum Corporation's current market price is Rs 385.15. Price Performance for 1- Week:6.69 percent |1-Month: 22.19 percent |3-Month: 21.17 percent. 3/5 Vedanta's current market price is Rs 110.05. Price Performance for 1- Week: 7.47 percent |1-Month: 23.51 percent |3-Month: 45.86 percent. 4/5 UPL's current market price is Rs 446.20. Price Performance for 1- Week 10.17 percent |1-Month 20.22 percent |3 Months: 48.66 percent. 5/5 Reliance Industries' current market price is Rs 1746.15. Price Performance on 1- Week 8.15 percent |1-Month 21.98 percent |3-Month: 73.16 percent. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes Moneycontrol.com) First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:38 pm