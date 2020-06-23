App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Outperformers: These 4 Nifty stocks beat the index returns over short-term periods

The index's performance for past 1 week, 1 month, and past 3 months was 5 percent, 14 percent, and 17.90 percent, respectively.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
It is the fourth consecutive positive close for the Nifty 50 Index after crossing 10,000 level.  Though in 2020 so far, Nifty remained negative performer with but in the short term periodically it has given good return. For instance Index performance for 1-week, 1-month and 3-month was 5 percent,14 percent, and 35 percent respectively. In the same way, there are only 4 Nifty stocks which have been able to outperform the index in all the above mentioned period. Data Source: ACE Equity.
It is the fourth consecutive positive close for Nifty 50 after crossing 10,000 level.  The index's performance for past 1 week, 1 month, and past 3 months was 5 percent, 14 percent, and 17.90 percent, respectively. There are only 4 stocks in Nifty that have been able to outperform the index in all the above mentioned periods. Data Source: ACE Equity.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation's current market price is Rs 385.15. Price Performance on 1- Week:6.69 percent |1-Month: 22.19 percent |3-Month: 21.17 percent.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation's current market price is Rs 385.15. Price Performance for 1- Week:6.69 percent |1-Month: 22.19 percent |3-Month: 21.17 percent.

Vedanta's current market price is Rs 110.05. Price Performance on 1- Week: 7.47 percent |1-Month: 23.51 percent |3-Month: 45.86 percent.
Vedanta's current market price is Rs 110.05. Price Performance for 1- Week: 7.47 percent |1-Month: 23.51 percent |3-Month: 45.86 percent.

UPL's current market price is Rs 446.20. Price Performance on 1- Week 10.17 percent |1-Month 20.22 percent |3-Month: 48.66 percent.
UPL's current market price is Rs 446.20. Price Performance for 1- Week 10.17 percent |1-Month 20.22 percent |3 Months: 48.66 percent.

Reliance Industries' current market price is Rs 1746.15. Price Performance on 1- Week 8.15 percent |1-Month 21.98 percent |3-Month: 73.16 percent.
Reliance Industries' current market price is Rs 1746.15. Price Performance on 1- Week 8.15 percent |1-Month 21.98 percent |3-Month: 73.16 percent. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes Moneycontrol.com)

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

