Outperformers: These 4 Nifty stocks beat the index returns over short-term periods

It is the fourth consecutive positive close for Nifty 50 after crossing 10,000 level. The index's performance for past 1 week, 1 month, and past 3 months was 5 percent, 14 percent, and 17.90 percent, respectively. There are only 4 stocks in Nifty that have been able to outperform the index in all the above mentioned periods. Data Source: ACE Equity.