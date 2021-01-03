Movers & Shakers | Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Benchmark indices ended the last week of the year 2020 with gain of 2 percent each on the back of positive cues including sustained FII inflows, progress on Covid vaccine, better GST collection, December auto sales numbers and a consistent declining COVID cases. BSE Sensex jumped 895.44 points or 1.90 percent to end at 47,868.98 and while the Nifty50 was up 269.25 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 14,018.50 levels.

BHEL | The stock gained over 14 percent last week. The company bagged orders worth Rs 3,200 crore for hydro projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. BHEL is also executing another order for 18 pump-motor sets of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS (package 5&8) in Telangana. It has won an order from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). It has bagged the order for supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies to NPCIL, a company statement said.

Kansai Nerolac | The stock price added 13 percent as the the paint maker announced that it subscribed 1.65 crore equity shares of its subsidiary, Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh). Kansai Nerolac Paints holds 55% stake in Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) (formerly known as RAK Paints). In a further issue of shares, the subsidiary allotted 1,65,00,000 equity shares of face value Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) 10 each to Kansai Nerolac Paints. The investment aggregates to BDT 165 million (about Rs 14.33 crore). The paint maker said its shareholding in the subsidiary remains the same.

Wockhardt | The share price was up 11 percent after the UK government approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID vaccine for emergency use. The UK government has reserved one fill and finish production line at Wockhardt's UK facility for its exclusive use for 18 months in order to guarantee the supply of vaccines required to fight against COVID-19.

Canara Bank | The stock gained 10 percent last week. The state-owned bank said it has raised Rs 1,635 crore through issuance of additional tier-I bonds. Canara Bank has raised capital by issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1)bonds to the tune of Rs 1,635 crore at 8.50 percent coupon on December 31, 2020, it said.

Bharat Electronics | The scrip added 10 percent after the company signed a contract with the Indian Navy to supply 20 laser dazzlers, a non-lethal weapon for warning and stopping suspicious vehicles, boats and aircraft. The Defence Ministry in a statement said that this weapon has been indigenously designed and developed for the first time, and it also "dazzles and distracts aircraft/UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)".

Sterlite Tech | The share was up 9 percent last week. The company is planning to spend at least Rs 300 crore to boost its optic fibre cable production capacity to tap into demand for the product expected to rise to nearly 25 million fibre kilometres by 2022 given it’s key for high-speed data connectivity and 5G networks, sources said.

Astrazeneca Pharma | The stock gained 7 percent after the UK government accepted recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, for emergency use.

Biocon | The stock price shed 3 percent after the biotechnology major said that the US health regulator has deferred action on the biologics license application (BLA) for a biosimilar to drug Avastin, used to treat various types of cancers. Biocon's arm Biocon Biologics and Mylan, a subsidiary of Viatris Inc, have been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) of a deferred action on the BLA for MYL-1402O, a proposed biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

Dish TV | The share price was down over 9 percent after the company received a demand notice from the government for payment of Rs 4,164.05 crore, which includes licence fee and interest. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through a letter dated Dec. 24, 2020 asked the Essel group firm to pay the said sum towards licence fee from the period from the date of issuance of DTH licence till the financial year 2018-19, the company said in a regulatory filing.