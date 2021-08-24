MARKET NEWS

IndusInd Bank, Aurobindo Pharma among 5 stocks in which foreign brokerages cut target price

With Indian markets scaling new highs, experts have turned cautious and advise investors to shift focus to largecaps from mid and small-cap space.

Rakesh Patil
August 24, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
With Indian markets scaling new highs, experts have turned cautious and advise investors to shift focus to largecaps from mid and small-cap space. Here are five stock where foreign brokerages have cut their target price.
IndusInd Bank | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,270 from Rs 1,300
Aurobindo Pharma | Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 980 from Rs 1,140
Lupin | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 1,297
Hero MotoCorp | Brokerage: UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 3,600 from Rs 3,950
Vodafone Idea | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 6 from Rs 10
first published: Aug 24, 2021 11:23 am

