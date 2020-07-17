In pics | Stocks in the news: PNB Gilts, PTC India, Britannia, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Neuland Laboratories

Agro Tech Foods, Eveready Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, PTC India and eClerx Services are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/22 Here are the stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/22 Eveready Industries | IL&FS Financial Services invoked a pledge on 1.88 lakh shares of the company. (Image: evereadyindia.com) 3/22 Metropolis Healthcare | The pledge released on 16.47 percent stake by Vistra ITCL India. (Image: metropolisindia.com) 4/22 PNB Gilts | CRISIL re-affirmed its credit rating of A1+ as assigned to Rs 1,000 crore commercial paper programme of the company. (Image: pnbgilts.com) 5/22 Agro Tech Foods | Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala cut their stake in the company to 5.14% in June quarter, from 5.75% in March quarter. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/22 Endurance Technologies | The company announced consolidation of plant operations in Italy. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/22 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | FPIs raised stake in the company to 15.06% in June quarter, from 13.34% in March quarter; Government of Singapore bought 1.39% stake. (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/22 Bharti Airtel | Commercial papers issued on April 20, 2020 have been paid on July 15 (on the maturity date). (Image: Reuters) 9/22 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals | ICRA reaffirmed its long-term rating on the company at AA-, with stable outlook. (Image: occlindia.com) 10/22 Radico Khaitan | MFs raised stake in company to 13.30% in June quarter from 11.03% in March quarter; Alternate Investment Funds also upped stake to 2.04% from 1.87%; but FPIs cut stake to 18.63% from 19.37% in same period. (Image: radicokhaitan.com) 11/22 PTC India, PTC India Financial | Company put majority stake in NBFC arm PTC India Financial Services on the block for sale. (Image: Wikimedia) 12/22 Britannia Industries | MFs raised stake in the company to 6.07% in June quarter from 4.99%; LIC cuts stake to 4.59% from 6.06% in the same period. (Image: britannia.co.in) 13/22 Parmax Pharma | Due to acute decline in demand of product, the company has temporarily stopped the production of Hydroxy chloroquine' till further order and instructions of Cadila Healthcare. (Image: Pixabay) 14/22 AAVAS Financiers | SBI MF sold 3,60,747 shares in company on July 15, reducing stake to 3.06%. (Image: aavas.in) 15/22 Everest Industries | Kedia Securities sold 1.1% stake in the company, but Vijay Kedia continued to hold 3.94% stake during June quarter. (Image: everestind.com) 16/22 L&T Finance Holdings Q1 | Profit at Rs 148.31 cr versus Rs 548.79 cr, revenue at Rs 3,387 cr versus Rs 3,594 cr YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) 17/22 eClerx Services | Eclerx Services Limited Buyback 2020 acquired 14 lakh shares in company at Rs 524.68 per share, whereas Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund sold 11,26,444 shares in company at Rs 525.01 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) 18/22 Neuland Laboratories | Pathpioneer Advisors LLP bought 65,348 shares in company at Rs 698.73 per share. (Image: neulandlabs.com) 19/22 Yes Bank | The Follow-on Public Offer will close on July 17 so far subscribed 48% on Day 2. (Image: Reuters) 20/22 Cyient | Company reported a 10 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.4 crore for June 2020 quarter. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue decreased 8.9 percent to Rs 991.7 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,089 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20. 21/22 Alkem Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for Brompheniramine Maleate, Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride used to treat allergy & cold symptoms. 22/22 Torrent Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Nystatin, Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream, a Combination of antifungal medication. First Published on Jul 17, 2020 08:01 am