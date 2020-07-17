In pics | Stocks in the news: PNB Gilts, PTC India, Britannia, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Neuland Laboratories

Cyient | Company reported a 10 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.4 crore for June 2020 quarter. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue decreased 8.9 percent to Rs 991.7 crore for the period under review as against Rs 1,089 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20.