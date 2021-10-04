Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 4

The benchmark indices closed almost a percent higher on October 4 to snap out of four straight sessions of losses as realty, metal and power stocks gained. At close, the Sensex was up 533.74 points or 0.91%, at 59,299.32, and the Nifty was up 159.30 points, or 0.91%, at 17,691.30.

Divis Labs | CMP: Rs 5,211.10 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after Merck's experimental antiviral pill Molnupiravir was found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by approximately 50 percent for those most at risk of contracting COVID-19. Divi’s Labs is Merck’s authorised manufacturer of Molnupiravir. Divi’s Laboratories makes the main ingredient for Merck's experimental antiviral pill.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,588 | The share was up over a percent after the company said it had "invested Rs 7,42,87,000 (equivalent to $1,000,000) in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of $1 each of Reliance International Limited (RINL), a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates". Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | CMP: Rs 300.15 | The stock ended in the green on October 4. The company on October 2 moved the Bombay High Court against its biggest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, saying their demand to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) should be declared illegal.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar | CMP: Rs 481.50 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after ICRA upgraded the long-term rating to AA from AA-, and reaffirmed the short-term rating at A1+. The outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.

Man Infra | CMP: Rs 112 | The scrip added 2 percent after the company's board approved bonus share and interim dividend. The board of directors approved an issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1 bonus share of Rs 2 each for every two existing shares of Rs 2 each held on the record date, the company said in a release.

Adani Green | CMP: Rs 1,178.10 | The share price was up over 2 percent after the firm successfully completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings Ltd (SB Energy India) in an all-cash deal. With this deal, SB Energy India is now a 100% subsidiary of AGEL.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 1,800 | The stock price ended in the green after the company's shareholders approved a sub-division of the company's shares.

CSB Bank | CMP: Rs 319 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the private lender posted a 9.12 percent jump in its September quarter deposits at Rs 19,061.62 crore against Rs 17,468.44 in the year-ago period. The bank's gross advance rose 12.09 percent to Rs 14,304.14 crore against Rs 12,761.80 crore in the same quarter in 2020.

NTPC | CMP: Rs 145.50 | The share jumped 4 percent on reports that the company is planning to list its subsidiaries by March 2024. The company is planning to list NTPC REL, NEEPCO & NVVN by March 2024, CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying.