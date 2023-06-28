Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 28

1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the green on June 28 as the Sensex was up 0.79 percent at 63,915.42 and the Nifty was up 0.82 percent at 18,972.10. As many as 1,711 shares advanced, 1,688 declined and 127 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | CMP Rs 2621.10 | Shares of Indigo operator InterGlobe Aviation surged nearly 4 percent on June 28 after the company became India's first aviation company to cross Rs 1 trillion market cap after its shares hit a record high with 29 percent gains so far this year. Indigo ranks 10th in terms of market value among the world's top 10 listed aviation firms.

3/11 Tata Motors Ltd | CMP Rs 586.65 | Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 2.5 percent on June 28 to hit a 52-week high of Rs 589.30. Sentiment for the stock has remained upbeat on the back of a strong growth outlook for its luxury arm Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) and the approval of the public offer for its subsidiary Tata Technologies.

4/11 PNC Infratech Ltd | CMP Rs 329.20 | PNC Infratech share was trading 2 percent lower on June 28 despite the company signing a concession agreement with the road transport ministry. The company will build a four-lane highway stretch of NH-731A in Uttar Pradesh in hybrid annuity mode. The bid project cost is Rs 819 crore.

5/11 Bikaji Foods International Ltd | CMP Rs 424.10 | Shares of Bikaji Foods International surged over 4 percent on June 28 morning after large deals took place on the bourses. Around 75.6 lakh shares, representing 3 percent equity, worth Rs 322.6 crore changed hands on the bourses. By market close, the share ended 1.2 percent lower.

6/11 Gland Pharma Ltd | CMP Rs 1065.15 | Gland Pharma share price rose nearly 5 percent on June 28 as investors seem to have taken the US Food and Drug Administration's concerns about the firm's Hyderabad facility. The US health regulator conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) for seven products and good manufacturing practices (GMP) at the company’s Pashamylaram facility in Hyderabad between June 15 and June 27, 2023. The inspection was concluded with one 483 observation. The observation was procedural and the corrective actions would be submitted to the USFDA within the stipulated period.

7/11 Swan Energy Ltd | CMP Rs 257.20 | Swan Energy share price gained in the early trade on June 28, a day after the board of directors approved an equity issue of Rs 690 crore. However, by market close, the share ended over 3 percent lower. Swan Energy will issue up to 2.3 crore equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 300 (including a premium of Rs 299 each or at a price not lower than the minimum price determined, on a preferential basis to the non-promoter, the company told the exchanges. The issue size is amounting up to Rs 690 crore.

8/11 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd | CMP Rs 1325.70 | Shares of CreditAccess Grameen gained 1.7 percent on June 28 morning, a day after it inked a $200-million external commercial borrowing deal, marking the first social ECB loan in the country’s microfinance industry and the fourth from India. However, by close the share ended 2 percent lower. The country’s largest Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI) said in an exchange filing on June 27 that it signed a syndicated social loan facility of up to $200 million, qualifying as ECB under the automatic route of the Reserve Bank of India.

9/11 BEML Ltd | CMP Rs 1612.05 | Shares of BEML were up 2.5 percent on June 28 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 385 crore. According to a BSE filing, BDL and BEL have given the contract for the supply of high mobility vehicles (HMV) to BEML, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited.

10/11 Narayan Hrudayalaya Ltd | CMP Rs 984.55 | Shares of Narayan Hrudayalaya fell nearly 4 percent on June 28 after brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded its rating on hospital chain Narayana Hrudalaya to ‘reduce’ from ‘add’ earlier, citing weak operating margins as one of the reasons. Narayana Hrudalaya’s operating margin for FY23 stood at 16.7 percent. Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts the hospital’s EBITDA, which is currently up 460 basis points YoY, to grow at a CAGR of 15 percent for FY23-25 as it expects Narayana’s loss-making businesses to start making profits.