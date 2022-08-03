English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 3

    Except Information Technology all other sectoral indices ended in the red. The BSE midcap index fell 0.6 percent and the smallcap index was down 0.28 percent.

    Sandip Das
    August 03, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    Benchmark indices ended higher in the highly volatile session on August 3 with Nifty around 17,400. At close, the Sensex was up 214.17 points or 0.37% at 58,350.53, and the Nifty was up 42.70 points or 0.25% at 17,388.20.
    Benchmark indices ended higher in the highly volatile session on August 3 with the Nifty around 17,400. At close, the Sensex was up 214.17 points or 0.37% at 58,350.53, and the Nifty was up 42.70 points or 0.25% at 17,388.20.
    Voltas | CMP: Rs 982 | The scrip ended in the red on August 3. Voltas reported a 10.52 percent fall in its Q1FY23 consolidated net profit at Rs 109.62 crore as against Rs 122.4 crore it recorded a year back. The revenue from operations rose 55 percent to Rs 2,768 crore against Rs 1,785.20 crore on-year. CLSA has kept the 'sell' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 930 per share.
    Voltas | CMP: Rs 982 | The scrip ended in the red on August 3. Voltas reported a 10.52 percent fall in its Q1FY23 consolidated net profit at Rs 109.62 crore as against Rs 122.4 crore it recorded a year back. The revenue from operations rose 55 percent to Rs 2,768 crore against Rs 1,785.20 crore on-year. CLSA has kept the 'sell' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 930 per share.
    Subex | CMP: Rs 33.30 | The stock closed at 20 percent upper circuit after the company said it struck a deal with Jio Platforms that will augment the 5G product line of RIL's telecom business. In a regulatory filing on August 2, the company said it entered into a partnership under which Jio would offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally along with Subex’s HyperSense for enabling closed loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics. Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Subex | CMP: Rs 33.30 | The stock closed at 20 percent upper circuit after the company said it struck a deal with Jio Platforms that will augment the 5G product line of RIL's telecom business. In a regulatory filing on August 2, the company said it entered into a partnership under which Jio would offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally along with Subex’s HyperSense for enabling closed-loop network automation, product performance, and customer experience analytics.
    Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    (Representative Image)
    Indus Towers | CMP: Rs 206.35 | The share price shed over 5 percent after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 66 percent year-on-year to Rs 477 crore in the quarter as the topline grew merely one percent to Rs 6,897 crore and operating profit shrank 34 percent to Rs 2,322 crore. Operating cash flow tanked 60 percent to Rs 807 crore reflecting the impact of non-payment from one of the customers.
    Triveni Engineering | CMP: Rs 245.85 | The stock price fell over 5 percent after the company posted 28 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 66.4 crore against Rs 92.3 crore. Its revenue was up 22.5 percent at Rs 1,361.5 crore versus Rs 1,111.5 crore, YoY.
    Triveni Engineering | CMP: Rs 245.85 | The stock price fell over 5 percent after the company posted a 28 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 66.4 crore against Rs 92.3 crore. Its revenue was up 22.5 percent at Rs 1,361.5 crore versus Rs 1,111.5 crore, YoY.
    Brigade Enterprises | CMP: Rs 508 | The share jumped over 5 percent after the firm recorded profit at Rs 64.65 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 85.89 crore in same period last year. Revenue grew by 136 percent YoY to Rs 902.49 crore during the same period. Real estate segment registered new bookings of 1.2 million sq feet valued at Rs 814 crore in in Q1 FY23.
    Brigade Enterprises | CMP: Rs 508 | The share jumped over 5 percent after the firm recorded a profit at Rs 64.65 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against a loss of Rs 85.89 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew by 136 percent YoY to Rs 902.49 crore during the same period. The real estate segment registered new bookings of 1.2 million sq feet valued at Rs 814 crore in Q1 FY23.
    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts | CMP: Rs 162.45 | The scrip was up over 3 percent after the firm reported net profit of Rs 16 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 9 crore. Its net revenue stood at Rs 85.5 crore agaisnst Rs 24.8 crore, YoY.
    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts | CMP: Rs 162.45 | The scrip was up over 3 percent after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 16 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against a loss of Rs 9 crore. Its net revenue stood at Rs 85.5 crore against Rs 24.8 crore, YoY.
    Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 3,515 | The stock gained over 2 percent hitting new high on August 3 after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of “Adani Transmission Step-Two Limited, for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.
    Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 3,515 | The stock gained over 2 percent hitting a new high on August 3 after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of “Adani Transmission Step-Two Limited, for transmission, distribution, and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.
    SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 49.75 | The share price surged over 12 percent after sources close to Network18 informed that SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh could be in talks with a middle-eastern carrier for a possible stake sale. The airline is also in discussions with a couple of Indian conglomerates, to offload partial stake in the airline. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, the company 'continues to be in talks with various investors regrading sustainable financing. The airline will make 'appropriate disclosures, in accordance with applicable regulations'.
    SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 49.75 | The share price surged over 12 percent after sources close to Network18 informed that SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh could be in talks with a middle-eastern carrier for a possible stake sale. The airline is also in discussions with a couple of Indian conglomerates, to offload partial stake in the airline. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, the company 'continues to be in talks with various investors regrading sustainable financing. The airline will make 'appropriate disclosures, in accordance with applicable regulations'.
    RPG Life Sciences | CMP: Rs 667 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company recorded 34 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 18.21 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by operating performance as well as revenue. Top line increased by 19 percent YoY to Rs 128.93 crore during the quarter, with robust growth in domestic formulations business both in value and volumes.
    RPG Life Sciences | CMP: Rs 667 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company recorded 34 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 18.21 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by operating performance as well as revenue. Top line increased by 19 percent YoY to Rs 128.93 crore during the quarter, with robust growth in domestic formulations business both in value and volumes.
    MOIL | CMP: Rs 165.25 | The stock rose over 4 percent after the firm recorded a 66.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 102.78 crore for the June FY23 quarter, partly on a low base with healthy operating income and revenue boosting profitability. Revenue grew by 28 percent to Rs 375.58 crore during the same period but sequentially there was a weakness in earnings with profit and revenue falling around 20 percent each.
    MOIL | CMP: Rs 165.25 | The stock rose over 4 percent after the firm recorded a 66.3 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 102.78 crore for the June FY23 quarter, partly on a low base with healthy operating income and revenue boosting profitability. Revenue grew by 28 percent to Rs 375.58 crore during the same period but sequentially there was a weakness in earnings with profit and revenue falling around 20 percent each.
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 04:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.