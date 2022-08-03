Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 3

Benchmark indices ended higher in the highly volatile session on August 3 with the Nifty around 17,400. At close, the Sensex was up 214.17 points or 0.37% at 58,350.53, and the Nifty was up 42.70 points or 0.25% at 17,388.20.

Voltas | CMP: Rs 982 | The scrip ended in the red on August 3. Voltas reported a 10.52 percent fall in its Q1FY23 consolidated net profit at Rs 109.62 crore as against Rs 122.4 crore it recorded a year back. The revenue from operations rose 55 percent to Rs 2,768 crore against Rs 1,785.20 crore on-year. CLSA has kept the 'sell' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 930 per share.

Subex | CMP: Rs 33.30 | The stock closed at 20 percent upper circuit after the company said it struck a deal with Jio Platforms that will augment the 5G product line of RIL's telecom business. In a regulatory filing on August 2, the company said it entered into a partnership under which Jio would offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally along with Subex’s HyperSense for enabling closed-loop network automation, product performance, and customer experience analytics.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Indus Towers | CMP: Rs 206.35 | The share price shed over 5 percent after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 66 percent year-on-year to Rs 477 crore in the quarter as the topline grew merely one percent to Rs 6,897 crore and operating profit shrank 34 percent to Rs 2,322 crore. Operating cash flow tanked 60 percent to Rs 807 crore reflecting the impact of non-payment from one of the customers.

Triveni Engineering | CMP: Rs 245.85 | The stock price fell over 5 percent after the company posted a 28 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 66.4 crore against Rs 92.3 crore. Its revenue was up 22.5 percent at Rs 1,361.5 crore versus Rs 1,111.5 crore, YoY.

Brigade Enterprises | CMP: Rs 508 | The share jumped over 5 percent after the firm recorded a profit at Rs 64.65 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against a loss of Rs 85.89 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew by 136 percent YoY to Rs 902.49 crore during the same period. The real estate segment registered new bookings of 1.2 million sq feet valued at Rs 814 crore in Q1 FY23.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts | CMP: Rs 162.45 | The scrip was up over 3 percent after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 16 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against a loss of Rs 9 crore. Its net revenue stood at Rs 85.5 crore against Rs 24.8 crore, YoY.

Adani Transmission | CMP: Rs 3,515 | The stock gained over 2 percent hitting a new high on August 3 after the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of “Adani Transmission Step-Two Limited, for transmission, distribution, and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 49.75 | The share price surged over 12 percent after sources close to Network18 informed that SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh could be in talks with a middle-eastern carrier for a possible stake sale. The airline is also in discussions with a couple of Indian conglomerates, to offload partial stake in the airline. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, the company 'continues to be in talks with various investors regrading sustainable financing. The airline will make 'appropriate disclosures, in accordance with applicable regulations'.

RPG Life Sciences | CMP: Rs 667 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company recorded 34 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 18.21 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 led by operating performance as well as revenue. Top line increased by 19 percent YoY to Rs 128.93 crore during the quarter, with robust growth in domestic formulations business both in value and volumes.