Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors and others that will be in focus today

May 27, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company reported standalone profit at Rs 11,940.13 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2,777.62 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 98,755.62 crore from Rs 86,579.95 crore QoQ.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: SBI Mutual Fund acquired 28,27,724 equity shares in Kalpataru Power at Rs 425 per share, whereas Kalpataru Properties sold 28,88,800 equity shares at Rs 425.01 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Pennar Industries: Saif India IV FII Holdings sold 11,13,529 equity shares in Pennar Industries at Rs 21.14 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Cummins India: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 168.56 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 170.24 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,256.25 crore from Rs 1,062.46 crore YoY.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus announced biological therapy ZRC-3308, used to treat mild COVID-19.

ASM Technologies: ASM partnered with Netherlands-based EclecticIQ for new cybersecurity managed services offering.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 31.48 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 76.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 168.11 crore from Rs 158.61 crore YoY.

Stove Kraft: N Balamurugan has resigned as chief operating officer of the company, due to personal & health reasons.

Pricol: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 21.31 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 447.25 crore from Rs 294.16 crore YoY.

Karnataka Bank: The bank reported higher profit at Rs 31.36 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 27.31 crore in Q4FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 459.14 crore from Rs 529.3 crore YoY.

Burger King India: The company reported loss at Rs 25.94 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 37.41 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 196.05 crore from Rs 190.99 crore YoY.

Trident: Gunjan Shroff has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company, citing medical and personal reasons.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company bagged an order for executing solar power project of 3.50 MW capacity under 'captive power producer (CPP)' category from Prachi Mittal Creations, Surat.