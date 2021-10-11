Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Nazara Technologies, RIL and other stocks in news today

Results on October 11 | Delta Corp, HFCL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Ramkrishna Forgings, Saregama India, Tata Metaliks, Tinplate Company of India, Lesha Industries, and Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles will release its quarterly earnings on October 11

Tata Consultancy Services | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 9,624 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 8,433 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 46,867 crore from Rs 40,135 crore YoY.

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings | India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd - Pinewood Strategy acquired 4.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 171.19 per share on the NSE, the Bulk deals data showed. However, Manu Vyapar sold 2.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 171.2 per share.

Nazara Technologies | WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 2,14,823 equity shares in the company at Rs 3,011.27 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Reliance Industries | Subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL) has announced acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group) Company, for an enterprise value of $771 million.

Vakrangee | To maximize shareholder value, Vakrangee announced the demerger of both the businesses (Vakrangee Kendra Business as well as E-Governance & IT/ITES Business) into a separate entity. Profit in Q2 grew by 100.90 percent to Rs 26.74 crore and revenue rose by 195.01 percent to Rs 207.19 crore in Q2FY22 YoY.

Infibeam Avenues | ICRA reaffirmed rating on the company's long-term fund-based facilities at A-, but revised outlook to Stable from Negative.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering | The company has fixed rights issue price at Rs 23 per share and rights entitlement ratio at 2 |3 (two equity shares for every seven shares held). The issue will open on November 1 and close on November 15.

Viaan Industries | Satyajit Kolay resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

GOCL Corporation | Subsidiary IDL Explosives has bagged order from Coal India, for supply of bulk explosives, to be supplied over a period of 2 years.

Pasupati Acrylon | The company has received approval for listing of its equity shares on National Stock Exchange of India.

INOX Leisure | The company has commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis, in Guwahati, which has 4 screens and 183 seats. INOX is now present in 70 cities with 156 Multiplexes, 658 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,48,829 seats across India.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | CRISIL has assigned its A+/Stable rating to the long-term bank facilities.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Subsidiary ATR Infrastructure has successfully completed concession period of Pune Nashik BOT project and handed over the project to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH).

Route Mobile | Subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement with the existing shareholders of Masivian S.A.S., Colombia, South America to acquire 100 percent shareholdering in Masivian.

Vascon Engineers | The company has approved allotment of 3,11,80,395 equity shares, at a price of Rs 22.45, on a preferential basis to several non-promoters including Crest Ventures.

Jubilant Ingrevia | The company has entered into share purchase, subscription and shareholder's agreement with AMP Energy C&I, and AMP Energy Green Fifteen for acquisition of 26.60 percent stake of AMP Energy Green Fifteen for putting up the solar power plant with capacity of 15.5 MW under captive scheme.

Himalaya Food International | Bennett, Coleman & Company sold 11.88 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 3.72 percent from 5.77 percent earlier.

Adani Total Gas | The company has signed a definitive Agreement for collaborating on the establishment of a bio-conversion plant with a design capacity of about three hundred and fifty (350) tonnes per day of feed processing at Barsana, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh based on cattle dung as the primary biomass along with other bio mass including napier grass, press mud, etc. The company has completed the acquisition of 50 percent stake in Smartmeters Technologies.

Maruti Suzuki India | The company produced 81,278 vehicle in September 2021 against 1,66,086 vehicles produced in September 2020.

Gland Pharma | The company received tentative approval from US FDA for Sugammadex injection, single-dose vial, which is used to reverse the effects of the muscle relaxants Rocuronium Bromide and Vecuronium Bromide given to patients during surgery.

NHPC | The Ministry of Power (MoP) has conveyed the concurrence of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) regarding proposal for formation of joint venture company between NHPC, and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for implementation of floating solar power projects in various water reservoirs in Odisha.

Pioneer Embroideries | CARE has upgraded credit rating on company's long term bank facilities from “BB;Stable” to “BB+; Positive” and for short term bank facilities from “A4” to “A4 +; Positive”.

Archies | The company removed Kamlesh Kumar Thakur from the position of Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has bagged an new order for executing solar power project of 10 MW capacity under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment from Creative Technologies, Surat.

Cadila Healthcare | Fortress Biotech and Cyprium Therapeutics with support from its licensing partner Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare announced positive clinical data for CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate for the treatment of menkes disease.

Firstsource Solutions | The company partnered with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | The bank's gross advances in Q2FY22 increased to Rs 18,981 crore (provisional) from Rs 16,731 crore in Q2FY21 and total deposits rose to Rs 18,094 crore (provisional) from Rs 12,901 crore in the same period.