Buzzing Stocks | Adani Ports, Tata Metaliks, JSW Energy and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 4 | Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Pipes, Adani Total Gas, Bhagiradha Chemicals, DCM Shriram, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, EIH Associated Hotels, Elango Industries, Elantas Beck India, Greaves Cotton, IIFL Securities, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Morepen Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, RBL Bank, Skipper, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Suven Life Sciences, and Vikas WSP will release quarterly earnings on May 4.

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals | M T Corporation sold 5,61,900 equity shares of Kothari Sugars at Rs 24.86 per share and Shah Manish J sold 4.3 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 28.43 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tata Metaliks | Eam Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund LP bought 1,67,334 equity shares of Tata Metaliks at Rs 1,179.42 per share and First State Superannuation Scheme acquired 1,91,015 equity shares of the company at Rs 1,179.42 per share on the NSE. However, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 1.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,254.57 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

L&T Technology Services | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 204.8 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 186.1 crore in Q3 FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,446.6 crore from Rs 1,400.7 crore QoQ.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals | The company has added two fully automated packaging lines to its existing capacity and they have been approved by the UK-MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU).

JSW Energy | JSW Renew Energy, the wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Future Energy, signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the contracted capacity of 540 MW out of total awarded capacity of 810 MW. This is the single largest PPA for the wind/blended wind category in the industry.

Home First Finance Company India | The company reported a profit of Rs 31 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 12 crore in Q4 FY20, total income rose to Rs 136 crore from Rs 106 crore.

Tata Chemicals | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 29.26 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 197.56 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue increased to Rs 2,636.21 crore from Rs 2,378.09 crore.

Aarti Drugs | CRISIL reaffirmed long-term credit rating on the bank facilities of the company at AA-/Stable and short-term credit rating at A1+.

Southern Gas | Shashidhar Dattanand Haridas resigned as a chief financial officer of the company.

Nava Bharat Ventures | The company has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of plant and equipment, excluding land, pertaining to sugar division situated at Samalkot, Andhra Pradesh.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9.36 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 2.83 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 366.07 crore from Rs 342.52 crore.

Zuari Agro Chemicals | The ammonia and urea plants have been shutdown for annual maintenance from May 3. The company will inform once the plant operations resume.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 34.34 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 11.13 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue climbed to Rs 467.9 crore from Rs 228.88 crore YoY.