    Buzzing Stocks | Nykaa, NDTV, Power Finance Corp and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 22, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST
    New Delhi Television: Adani group's Rs 493 crore open offer for NDTV to start from November 22. Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the media firm from the market to start from November 22, and the offer will close on December 5. The price band for offer has been fixed at Rs 294 per share. Earlier this month, Sebi granted its approval to the proposed open offer.
    FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Lighthouse India to sell Rs 320 crore worth shares of Nykaa via block deal. Private equity firm Lighthouse India will sell stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, via a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported. The shares would be offered at a price of around Rs 180-183.5 apiece. A total of around 1.8 crore shares or 0.65% of Nykaa's overall stake would be offloaded by Lighthouse through the block trade.
    Power Finance Corporation: Power Finance Corporation incorporates 2 SPVs for development of independent transmission projects. The company has incorporated 2 special purpose vehicles for development of independent transmission projects. Both will be wholly owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation. Subsidiaries - Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited will develop Western Region Expansion Scheme - XXVII and Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited will develop Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXVIII & XXIX.
    JK Paper: JK Paper acquires majority stake in Horizon Packs, and Securipax Packaging. The paper & packaging board company entered into Share Purchase and Shareholders’ Agreements (SPSHAs) for the acquisition of 85% shares of Horizon Packs (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging (SPPL). The balance 15% stake will be bought within a period of 3 years as per the respective SPSHAs. HPPL and SPPL together are India’s largest corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country.
    Blue Star: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund raises stake in Blue Star. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought additional 63,179 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on November 17. With this, Kotak AMC increased its stake in the company to 5.045%, from 4.979% earlier.
    Lupin: Lupin signs MoU with Rajasthan government to strengthen healthcare system. The pharmaceutical company's subsidiary Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation has signed MoU with the Government of Rajasthan to strengthen healthcare system. It will address the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Alwar district.
    Archean Chemical Industries: Quant Money Managers buys 6.5 lakh shares in Archean Chemical Industries. Quant Money Managers acquired 6.5 lakh equity shares in the speciality marine chemical manufacturing company at an average price of Rs 452.59 per share.
    Delhivery: CA Swift Investments offloads Rs 607 crore worth shares in Delhivery. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 48.54 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330 per share. However, investor CA Swift Investments sold 1.84 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330.02 per share. CA Swift had held 5.07% or 3.68 crore shares in Delhivery as of September 2022.
    Sadbhav Engineering: Sadbhav Engineering CEO Vasistha C Patel resigns. Vasistha C Patel has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect. Nitin R Patil also resigned as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.
    MIC Electronics: MIC Electronics bags annual maintenance contract. The company has received tender for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of telecom material at railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. The value of the said tender is Rs 2.02 crore.
    Kaynes Technology India: Kaynes Technology India to debut on the bourses on November 22. The electronics manufacturing company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on November 22. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 587 per share.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 06:49 am