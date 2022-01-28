Buzzing Stocks | L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's and others in news today

Results on January 28: Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Vedanta, 3i Infotech, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Arvind SmartSpaces, Asahi India Glass, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, Blue Dart Express, CARE Ratings, Central Bank of India, Chambal Fertilisers, Chemplast Sanmar, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Deepak Fertilisers, Dixon Technologies, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Happiest Minds Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Marico, Max Financial Services, Info Edge, Oberoi Realty, Suzlon Energy, Tata Coffee, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, and Zenotech Laboratories will release quarterly earnings on January 28.

BHEL: The company posted profit at Rs 27 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 218 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,135 crore from Rs 4,451 crore YoY.

TVS Motor: The company acquired 75% stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group AG.

Coforge: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 183.7 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 146.7 crore in Q2FY22, revenue increased to Rs 1,658.1 crore from Rs 1,569.4 crore QoQ.

Punjab National Bank: The bank reported higher profit at Rs 1,126.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 506 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income fell to Rs 7,803.2 crore from Rs 8,345.8 crore YoY.

Sonata Software: The company's acquisition of Encore IT Services Solutions to be delayed by 90 days.

Nippon Life India AMC: The company reported lower profit at Rs 174 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 211.95 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 338.5 crore from Rs 268.4 crore YoY.

Indus Towers: The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,570.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 1,558.5 crore in Q2FY22, revenue rose to Rs 6,927.4 crore from Rs 6,876.5 crore QoQ.

KEI Industries: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 101.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 76.2 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,563.8 crore from Rs 1,152.9 crore YoY.

RBL Bank: The bank reported higher profit at Rs 156.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 147.1 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 1,010.4 crore from Rs 908.2 crore YoY.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The board of directors will consider raising funds via NCDs on February 2.

Kalyani Steels: The company reported lower profit at Rs 42.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 60.4 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 406.6 crore from Rs 367.7 crore YoY.