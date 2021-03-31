Buzzing Stocks | UltraTech Cement, TCS and others that will be in focus today

KNR Constructions | KNR Constructions received letter of acceptance for six laning of Ramanattukara Junction to start of Valanchery bypass section of NH - 66 (old NH-17) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala. This news came in after market hours on March 30. The stock closed 0.36 percent higher at Rs 206.95 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 242.10 on February 3, 2021, and a low of Rs 89 on April 7, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 5,820.15 crore.

UltraTech Cement | UltraTech Cement, during the last week, has prepaid its long-term loans amounting to Rs 5,000 crore. "This is in line with the company's endeavour to maintain optimal capital structure. The loan repayments have been done through free cash flows," the company said in its BSE filng. The stock closed 0.81 percent higher at Rs 6,790.25 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,959.15 on March 23, 2021, and a low of Rs 3,005 on March 30, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,96,002.87 crore.

Kohinoor Foods | The board approved the strategic disinvestment in subsidiary Indo European Foods Limited, UK. "All documents pursuant thereto with Herba Foods SLU, Spain and the disinvestment process would be concluded in next 30 days," the company said in its BSE filing. The stock closed 4.87 percent lower at Rs 6.84 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 15.36 on July 1, 2020, and a low of Rs 4.75 on March 23, 2020. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 24.11 crore.

Welspun Enterprises | Balkrishan Goenka, Trustee of Welspun Group Master Trust, has acquired 41 lakh equity shares or 2.75 percent of total shareholding in Welspun Enterprises from the open market. As a result, the shareholding of Welspun Promoter Group and person acting in concert with them increased to 52.96 percent from 47.98 percent earlier. The stock closed 0.94 percent higher at Rs 117.70 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 134.90 on March 8, 2021, and a low of Rs 37 on March 30, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,751.77 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | The transaction between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and S P Ports for acquisition by HPCL of 50 percent of stake in 'HPCL Shapoorji Energy (HSEPL) from SP Ports has been completed on March 30. The transaction concluded for Rs 397.06 crore. The stock closed 0.09 percent higher at Rs 230 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 259.20 on February 25, 2021, and a low of Rs 163.30 on October 15, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 34,192.76 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank | Punjab & Sind Bank has declared an NPA account - IL & FS Transportation Network (ITNL) with outstanding dues of Rs 149.98 crore as fraud and reported to RBI on March 30. Further, the account has been fully provided for as per existing RBI norms, the bank said. The stock closed 4.02 percent higher at Rs 16.80 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 23.79 on February 19, 2021, and a low of Rs 10.00 on March 30, 2020. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 1,177.77 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services | Tata Consultancy Services renewed its strategic partnership and services footprint with Nationwide Building Society, UK, to help strengthen Nationwide Building Society's enterprise agility and operational resilience. The company's promoter Tata Sons released pledge on 6.7 crore equity shares (1.81 percent) on March 26. The stock closed 2.99 percent higher at Rs 3,159.95 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,345.25 on January 25, 2021, and a low of Rs 1,650 on April 3, 2020. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 11,68,881.74 crore.

VA Tech Wabag | VA Tech Wabag has completed the financial closure for its Hybrid Annuity Model project received from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation. This project comprises of a design, build and operate scope worth Rs 940 crore and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) scope worth around Rs 247 crore. The stock closed 1.73 percent higher at Rs 241.75 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 304.80 on February 24, 2021, and a low of Rs 73.00 on April 7, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,503.45 crore.

SJVN | SJVN has received 70 MW grid connected solar power project in Gujarat. The company will develop solar power project including arrangement of land with long term connectivity with grid. Tariff of the electricity supplied will be Rs 2.21 per KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for 25 years. The stock closed 5.96 percent higher at Rs 26.65 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 28.65 on February 19, 2021, and a low of Rs 19.10 on June 17, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 10,472.90 crore.

Ecoboard Industries | National Highway Authority of India started the process of acquisition of part of land of Ecoboard Industries situated at Velapur for the purpose of national highway projects. The stock closed flat at Rs 3.60 on March 30. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 7.08 on December 22, 2020, and a low of Rs 2.55 on October 31, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 6.42 crore.