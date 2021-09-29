MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC AMC, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Websol Energy System: India Max Investment Fund sold 3,78,092 equity shares in the company at Rs 67.80 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics: The company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for acquisition of one bulk carrier of 35,152 DWT.
Godrej Properties: The company has entered into an agreement to redevelop land parcel in Wadala, Mumbai.
HDFC AMC | Foreign promoter Standard Life Investments likely to sell 1.06 crore equity shares (5 percent stake) in HDFC Asset Management Company via open market transaction on September 29 - Source CNBC-TV18. LIC Of India acquired 1.24 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on September 24, increasing shareholding to 5.007 percent from 4.949 percent earlier.
Interactive Financial Services | The company has received approval as a registered merchant bankers with Sebi.
Atul Auto | The commercial production at Bhayla, Ahmedabad plant of the company for manufacturing three wheeler automobiles has been commenced on September 27.
Integra Telecommunication & Software | Promoter entity Micro Logistics (India) has sold 5,27,815 equity shares of the company in multiple lots between September 27 to September 28. Currently shareholding of Micro Logistics (India) in the company stands at 45.31 percent.
HCL Technologies | The company and Premier Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), has joined the AWS Service Delivery Program and became an AWS Contact Center Intelligence Partner.
IMP Powers | The company has submitted a resolution plan to its lenders for restructuring of its credit facilities under the RBI guidelines.
Lupin | The company launched Droxidopa capsules, a generic equivalent of Northera capsules of Lundbeck NA, in the United States. The drug is indicated for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness and lightheadedness.
KSE | Godrej Agrovet acquired 507 shares in the company via open market transaction on September 24, increasing shareholding to 5 percent from 4.99 percent earlier.
Compucom Software | The company has won a tender and received a Letter of Acceptance for job works for building and other construction work from Building and Other Construction Worker Welfare Board (BOCW), Labour Department, Rajasthan for a period of 12 months, worth Rs 6.07 crore.
TCI Express | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating in respect of the company's commercial paper programme as A1+.
Bharti Airtel | CRISIL has upgraded long-term rating on bank loan facilities of Rs 20,000 crore, to AA+/Stable from AA/Stable.
Infosys | The company and SAP collaborated to drive business innovation with new leads and proposals solution for the professional services industry.
