Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors among 7 stocks forming Golden Cross pattern; here's what it means

Golden Cross is an important technical indicator of bullishness. It occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside Ritesh Presswala The Indian benchmark indices gained nearly 2 percent each on November 5 tracking positive global cues as Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to victory in the US presidential election. Meanwhile, seven stocks from BSE 100 companies formed Golden Cross pattern on the daily chart. Golden Cross is an important technical indicator of bullishness. It occurs when a short-term moving average crosses over a major long-term moving average on the upside. For example, if a stock's 50-day moving average (DMA) value goes above its 200-DMA, then it will form Golden Cross. Interestingly, 4 out of these 7 stocks closed on November 5 even higher than their 50-DMA. (Data: ACE Equity) Bajaj Auto | The stock closed at Rs 2,950.45 on November 5, 2020. Its 50-DMA was Rs 2968.13, which was above the 200-DMA of Rs 2807.13. Bharat Forge | The stock closed at Rs 473.50 on November 5, 2020. Its 50-DMA was at Rs 466.69, which was above the 200-DMA of Rs 396.49. Godrej Consumer Products | The stock closed at Rs 669.95 on November 5, 2020. 50-DMA: Rs 689.43, which was above the 200-DMA: Rs 639.25. Motherson Sumi Systems | The stock closed at Rs 112.55 on November 5, 2020. 50-DMA: Rs 112.54, which was above the 200-DMA: Rs 100.61. Piramal Enterprises | The stock closed at Rs 1335.55 on November 5, 2020. Its 50-DMA: Rs 1311.34, which was above their 200-DMA: Rs 1246.56. Tata Motors | The stock closed at Rs 137.65 on November 5, 2020. Its 50-DMA: Rs 137.86, which was above their 200-DMA: Rs 117.47. Tata Power Company | The stock closed at Rs 55.35 on November 5, 2020. Its 50-DMA: Rs 55.17, which was above their 200-DMA: Rs 47.21. First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:12 pm