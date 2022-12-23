English
    These equity diversified schemes are chart toppers in 2022

    Equity schemes with higher allocation to large and midcap stocks delivered better returns than those that also had sizeable exposure to smallcap stocks

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    December 23, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
    Actively managed equity diversified schemes ended 2022 as a mixed bag as one-fourth of them delivered negative returns. Equity schemes with higher allocation to large and midcap stocks delivered better returns than those that also had sizeable allocation to small-cap stocks. Large-cap and midcap stock universes gained momentum and rallied, while small-cap counterparts failed to enthuse market participants. For instance, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 7.5 percent and the Nifty Midcap 100-TRI clocked 6.8 percent year-to-date on December 19. But the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI lost about 10 percent. Equity mutual funds too followed suit. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns YTD on December 20 among the equity diversified categories. Only market capitalisation-based equity categories – large-cap, large and mid-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap, multi-cap and small-cap categories – have been considered for the study. Note: past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: ACEMF.
    HDFC Flexi Cap Fund YTD Return: 19.8% 5-year return (CAGR): 12.1% Category: Flexi Cap Fund Launch Date: 01-01-1995 Fund manager: Roshi Jain
    HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 19.8%
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.1%
    Category: Flexi Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 01-01-1995
    Fund manager: Roshi Jain
    Quant Mid Cap Fund YTD Return: 19.2% 5-year return (CAGR): 19.4% Category: Mid Cap Fund Launch Date: 26-02-2001 Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma
    Quant Mid Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 19.2%
    5-year return (CAGR): 19.4%
    Category: Mid Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 26-02-2001
    Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma
    Nippon India Multi Cap Fund YTD Return: 16.2% 5-year return (CAGR): 11.4% Category: Multi Cap Fund Launch Date: 28-03-2005 Fund managers: Sailesh Raj Bhan, Ashutosh Bhargava and Kinjal Desai
    Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 16.2%
    5-year return (CAGR): 11.4%
    Category: Multi Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 28-03-2005
    Fund managers: Sailesh Raj Bhan, Ashutosh Bhargava and Kinjal Desai
    Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund YTD Return: 15% 5-year return (CAGR): 13.6% Category: Large & Mid Cap Launch Date: 11-12-2006 Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma
    Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 15%
    5-year return (CAGR): 13.6%
    Category: Large & Mid Cap
    Launch Date: 11-12-2006
    Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma
    HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund YTD Return: 14% 5-year return (CAGR): 11.5% Category: Mid Cap Fund Launch Date: 25-06-2007 Fund manager: Chirag Setalvad
    HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund
    YTD Return: 14%
    5-year return (CAGR): 11.5%
    Category: Mid Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 25-06-2007
    Fund manager: Chirag Setalvad
    Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund YTD Return: 13.9% 5-year return (CAGR): 12.9% Category: Mid Cap Fund Launch Date: 24-02-2014 Fund managers: Niket Shah and Rakesh Shetty
    Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
    YTD Return: 13.9%
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.9%
    Category: Mid Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 24-02-2014
    Fund managers: Niket Shah and Rakesh Shetty
    Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund YTD Return: 13.4% 5-year return (CAGR): 12.6% Category: Large & Mid Cap Launch Date: 25-02-1993 Fund managers: Chandraprakash Padiyar and Meeta Shetty
    Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 13.4%
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.6%
    Category: Large & Mid Cap
    Launch Date: 25-02-1993
    Fund managers: Chandraprakash Padiyar and Meeta Shetty
    Nippon India Large Cap Fund YTD Return: 13.1% 5-year return (CAGR): 10.8% Category: Large Cap Fund Launch Date: 08-08-2007 Fund managers: Sailesh Raj Bhan and Ashutosh Bhargava
    Nippon India Large Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 13.1%
    5-year return (CAGR): 10.8%
    Category: Large Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 08-08-2007
    Fund managers: Sailesh Raj Bhan and Ashutosh Bhargava
    Quant Active Fund YTD Return: 13.1% 5-year return (CAGR): 20.3% Category: Multi Cap Fund Launch Date: 20-03-2001 Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma
    Quant Active Fund
    YTD Return: 13.1%
    5-year return (CAGR): 20.3%
    Category: Multi Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 20-03-2001
    Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma
    Quant Flexi Cap Fund YTD Return: 13% 5-year return (CAGR): 17.7% Category: Flexi Cap Fund Launch Date: 23-09-2008 Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Sandeep Tandon and Sanjeev Sharma
    Quant Flexi Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 13%
    5-year return (CAGR): 17.7%
    Category: Flexi Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 23-09-2008
    Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Sandeep Tandon and Sanjeev Sharma
    ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap Fund YTD Return: 13% 5-year return (CAGR): 12.1% Category: Large & Mid Cap Launch Date: 09-07-1998 Fund manager: Ihab Dalwai
    ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap Fund
    YTD Return: 13%
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.1%
    Category: Large & Mid Cap
    Launch Date: 09-07-1998
    Fund manager: Ihab Dalwai
    HDFC Top 100 Fund YTD Return: 12.1% 5-year return (CAGR): 10.4% Category: Large Cap Fund Launch Date: 03-09-1996 Fund manager: Rahul Baijal
    HDFC Top 100 Fund
    YTD Return: 12.1%
    5-year return (CAGR): 10.4%
    Category: Large Cap Fund
    Launch Date: 03-09-1996
    Fund manager: Rahul Baijal
    first published: Dec 23, 2022 07:56 am