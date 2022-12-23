These equity diversified schemes are chart toppers in 2022

Actively managed equity diversified schemes ended 2022 as a mixed bag as one-fourth of them delivered negative returns. Equity schemes with higher allocation to large and midcap stocks delivered better returns than those that also had sizeable allocation to small-cap stocks. Large-cap and midcap stock universes gained momentum and rallied, while small-cap counterparts failed to enthuse market participants. For instance, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 7.5 percent and the Nifty Midcap 100-TRI clocked 6.8 percent year-to-date on December 19. But the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI lost about 10 percent. Equity mutual funds too followed suit. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns YTD as on December 20 among the equity diversified categories. Only market capitalisation-based equity categories – large-cap, large and mid-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap, multi-cap and small-cap categories – have been considered for the study. Note: past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: ACEMF.