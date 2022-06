Are you a big spender using a credit card? Well, here are the best cards with milestone benefits

Image Source: SBI Card | SBI Elite Credit Card offers up to 50,000 bonus reward points equivalent to Rs 12,500 every year. The users get to earn 10,000 bonus reward points on achieving annual spending of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. If the user spends Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh in a year, she gets 15,000 bonus reward points. The annual membership fee is waived off on spending Rs 10 lakh or more in a year. The value of one reward point is Rs 0.25. It also offers complimentary Trident Privilege Red Tier membership. It allows complimentary domestic lounge access twice every quarter and other benefits. The card comes with an annual fee of Rs 4,999.