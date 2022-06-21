Are you a big spender using a credit card? Well, here are the best cards with milestone benefits

Affluent spenders using credit cards must have a disciplined approach. It is critical that they use such cards and benefits they offer smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend in multiple categories including shopping, travelling and dining. Avoid overspending to achieve your milestones, bonus rewards and waiver on annual renewal fees. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bills on time, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent per annum, along with late payment fees.