These 5 stocks were winners in second half of last 2 financial years; take a look

Since we have just stepped into the second half of FY21, we analysed the winners of H2 in FY19 and FY20. There are only 5 stocks in the BSE universe that gained at least 25 percent in the second half (October to March period) of the last two fiscal years. And also posted at least 15 percent of return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) in FY19 and FY20. We considered only stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore (Data Source: ACE Equity).