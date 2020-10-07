These 5 stocks were winners in second half of last 2 financial years; take a look

They also posted at least 15 percent of return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) in FY19 and FY20 Ritesh Presswala Since we have just stepped into the second half of FY21, we analysed the winners of H2 in FY19 and FY20. There are only 5 stocks in the BSE universe that gained at least 25 percent in the second half (October to March period) of the last two fiscal years. And also posted at least 15 percent of return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) in FY19 and FY20. We considered only stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore (Data Source: ACE Equity). R Systems International | In 2HFY20 the stock rose 105 percent, and 33 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 125.95 as on October 06, 2020 . GMM Pfaudler | In 2HFY20 the stock price has gained 67 percent, and 26 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 3765.55 as on October 06, 2020. Ipca Laboratories | In 2HFY20 the stock price has moved up 54 percent, and 46 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 2138.30 as on October 06, 2020. Alkyl Amines Chemicals | In 2HFY20 the stock price has gained 37 percent, and 45 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 3210.85 as on October 06, 2020. Coromandel International | In 2HFY20 the stock price rose 31 percent, and 26 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 749.60 as on October 06, 2020. First Published on Oct 7, 2020 04:30 pm