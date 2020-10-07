172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|markets|these-5-stocks-were-winners-in-second-half-of-last-2-financial-years-take-a-look-5933711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 5 stocks were winners in second half of last 2 financial years; take a look

They also posted at least 15 percent of return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) in FY19 and FY20

Ritesh Presswala
Moneycontrol has analyzed the BSE universe to shortlist stocks that have gained at least 25 percent in the second half (October to March) of the last two fiscal years. We considered only stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore and filtered out the only companies which have been able to post at least 15 percent of RoE and RoCE in the FY19 and FY20. Interestingly, only five stocks have made the cut. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Since we have just stepped into the second half of FY21, we analysed the winners of H2 in FY19 and FY20. There are only 5 stocks in the BSE universe that gained at least 25 percent in the second half (October to March period) of the last two fiscal years. And also posted at least 15 percent of return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) in FY19 and FY20. We considered only stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore (Data Source: ACE Equity).

R Systems International  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has risen 105 percent and 33 percent in 2HFY19. The share closed at Rs XXX as on October 06, 2020.

R Systems International  | In 2HFY20 the stock rose 105 percent, and 33 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 125.95 as on October 06, 2020 .

GMM Pfaudler  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has risen 67 percent and 26 percent in 2HFY19. The share closed at Rs 3765.55 as on October 06, 2020.

GMM Pfaudler  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has gained 67 percent, and 26 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 3765.55 as on October 06, 2020.

Ipca Laboratories  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has risen 54 percent and 46 percent in 2HFY19. The share closed at Rs 2138.30 as on October 06, 2020.

Ipca Laboratories  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has moved up 54 percent, and 46 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 2138.30 as on October 06, 2020.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has risen 37 percent and 45 percent in 2HFY19. The share closed at Rs 3210.85 as on October 06, 2020.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has gained 37 percent, and 45 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 3210.85 as on October 06, 2020.

Coromandel International  | In 2HFY20 the stock price has risen 31 percent and 26 percent in 2HFY19. The share closed at Rs 749.60 as on October 06, 2020.

Coromandel International  | In 2HFY20 the stock price rose 31 percent, and 26 percent in 2HFY19. The share price was at Rs 749.60 as on October 06, 2020.

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.