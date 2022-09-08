Stocks to Watch Today | InterGlobe Aviation, TCS, Duroply and others in news today

InterGlobe Aviation: Gangwal family to sell 2.8% stake in InterGlobe Aviation through block deal. Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, and his family are looking to sell a 2.8% stake in InterGlobe Aviation, the holding company which runs IndiGo airlines, through a block deal. As part of the block deal, as many as 10.8 million shares belonging to the Gangwal family have been listed for sale for Rs 1,996 crore.

Duroply Industries: Porinju Veliyath & Litty Thomas pick additional 2.12% stake in Duroply Industries. Ace investor Porinju Veliyath & Litty Thomas picked additional 2.12% stake or 1.58 lakh shares in the company via preferential allotment. With this, their shareholding in the company increased to 7.01%, up from 4.89% earlier.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus achieves positive proof-of-concept in its Phase 2 clinical study of ZYIL1 in patients with CAPS. Zydus has achieved positive proof-of-concept in its Phase 2 clinical study of NLRP3 inhibitor, ZYIL1 in patients with cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome (CAPS). CAPS is a rare, life-long, auto-inflammatory condition, caused by NLRP3 activating mutations and is classified as an orphan disease. The Phase 2 trial was conducted in Australia.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) offloads stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions. Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) sold 1,38,45,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 215 per share.

AAVAS Financiers: CARE upgrades credit rating on AAVAS Financiers' long term facilities. Based on rating assessment undertaken by CARE Ratings, the company's Long term facilities credit rating has been upgraded to AA from AA-' while reaffirming the short term facilities rating. Outlook on the long term facilities rating is revised to Stable from Positive.

Kiri Industries: LGOF Global Opportunities cuts stake in Kiri Industries. LGOF Global Opportunities sold 15,000 equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 5.29%, down from 5.32% earlier.

Blue Star: SBI Funds Management picks additional 0.28% stake in Blue Star. SBI Funds Management bought 2.67 lakh equity shares or 0.28% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 2. With this, its shareholding in the company rose to 7.51%, up from 7.24% earlier.

Safari Industries (India): Investcorp Private Equity Fund II holds 5.55% stake in Safari Industries. Investcorp Private Equity Fund II held 5.55% stake in the company after conversion of 13.15 lakh compulsory convertible debentures into similar number of equity shares. The conversion of debentures into equity took place on August 30.

Capacite Infraprojects: NewQuest Asia Investments II Ltd offloads 2.36% stake in Capacite Infraprojects. NewQuest Asia Investments II Ltd has sold 2.36% stake or 16 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions during August 16-September 2. With this, its stake in the company reduced to 7.39%, down from 9.75% earlier.

CE Info Systems: CE Info Systems completes acquisition of 3% stake in Nawgati Tech. The company has completed the acquisition of 3% stake in Nawgati Tech through CCPS. CE Info bought 342 shares in Nawgati for Rs 1 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: Schneider Electric Infrastructure gets board nod for production capacity expansion. The company has received approval from its Board of Directors for enhancing the production capacity of vacuum interrupters & vacuum circuit breakers by setting up a manufacturing unit in Kolkata.

SBC Exports: SBC Exports bags contract from ICSI to provide manpower services on outsource basis. The company has received contract from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The order cost of the said tender is Rs 3.17 crore, and the period of contract will be initially for a period of two (02) years which will be renewed after the expiry of the same. The company has previously participated in a tender for providing various types of manpower services on outsource basis at various offices of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at different places in India.