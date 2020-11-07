September earnings show signs of recovery; check out how each sector fared

From the BSE 500 list, 216 companies have announced their September-quarter results so far. Along with index performance, we also analyse each sector's quarterly earnings. Ritesh Presswala We are towards the end of the September-quarter earnings season, and the results announced by BSE 500 companies so far have shown signs of a sharp recovery, as compared to the June quarter when economic activity in the country was compromised due to the widespread lockdown. From the BSE 500 list, 216 companies have announced their September-quarter results so far. Banking and financial companies are excluded from the data. Along with index performance, we also analyse each sector's quarterly earnings. (Data Source: ACE Equity) BSE 500 | Sales growth shows signs of recovery and the operating profit growth witnessed a surge, hovering around its last 12-quarter peak growth levels. BSE Auto | The sales growth and the operating profit growth bear witness as signs of a smart recovery in the sector. BSE Healthcare | Sales growth had not slowed much in earlier quarters. but showed a marginal recovery. However, operating profit did surge after a huge slump and approached normal levels. BSE IT | The operating profit growth witnessed signs of recovery but sales growth has not improved after seeing a downturn in the June quarter. BSE FMCG | Both sales growth and operating profit have jumped back after a huge June-quarter slump. BSE Realty | The sales growth and the operating profit growth shows sign of recovery but the sector is still far below its last 12-quarter peak growth levels. BSE Power | Along with a rebound in sales, operating profit growth witnessed a smart surge and hovered around its 12-quarter peak. BSE Oil & Gas | Operating profit growth saw a smart surge but sales growth, although better, remained in negative territory. BSE Metals | Sales growth moved back to positive levels after a slowdown during COVID-19-induced pandemic. Meanwhile, signs of recovery are more long-lasting and reflected in the operating profit growth, with saw a smart surge in fact this took it higher than its last 12-quarter peak growth levels. BSE Capital Goods | The sales growth and the operating profit growth shows signs of recovery but the sector growth is still far below its last 12-quarter peak growth levels, especially since annualised growth remains negative. First Published on Nov 7, 2020 07:49 pm