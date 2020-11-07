September earnings show signs of recovery; check out how each sector fared

We are towards the end of the September-quarter earnings season, and the results announced by BSE 500 companies so far have shown signs of a sharp recovery, as compared to the June quarter when economic activity in the country was compromised due to the widespread lockdown. From the BSE 500 list, 216 companies have announced their September-quarter results so far. Banking and financial companies are excluded from the data. Along with index performance, we also analyse each sector's quarterly earnings. (Data Source: ACE Equity)