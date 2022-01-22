Market snaps four-week winning streak on weak cues; rupee slips

Market snapped the four-week winning streak on rising concern over rate hike by central banks as foreign institutional investors continued selling.

In the week, BSE Sensex shed 2,185.85 points (3.57 percent) to end at 59,037.18, while the Nifty50 fell 638.55 points (3.49 percent) to close at 17,617.2 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index shed 4.3 percent in the week dragged by Info Edge India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Container Corporation of India, Max Financial Services, Voltas and Godrej Properties.

The BSE Small-cap index touched a fresh high but fell three percent in the week with the following losing 16-23 percent: Sterlite Technologies, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Urja Global, Hikal, Tejas Networks, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, The Anup Engineering, Dr Lal PathLabs, Jaypee Infratech, and Zee Media Corporation. However, Precision Wires India, HSIL, Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers, Kellton Tech Solutions, OnMobile Global and Vikas Lifecare added 21-44 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index declined 3.3 percent in the week dragged by HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Divis Laboratories and Ambuja Cement. On the other hand, Adani Green Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Transmission were among major gainers.

On the BSE Sensex, Infosys lost the most in the week, followed Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India, Maruti Suzuki India, and Mahindra and Mahindra added the most. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, BSE Information Technology index lost 6.5 percent, BSE Telecom index fell 5.8 percent and Nifty Pharma index shed 5.2 percent during the week. However, BSE Power index added 2.6 percent.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth of Rs 12,643.61 crore, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth of Rs 508.04 crore. However, in the month so far FIIs have sold equities of Rs 15,563.72 crore and DIIs have purchased equities of Rs 7,430.35 crore.