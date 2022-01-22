MARKET NEWS

Market snaps four-week winning streak on weak cues; rupee slips

During the week, BSE Information Technology index lost 6.5 percent, BSE Telecom index fell 5.8 percent and Nifty Pharma index shed 5.2 percent. However, BSE Power index added 2.6 percent.

Rakesh Patil
January 22, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
Market plunges over 3 percent and snapped the four-week gaining momentum in the week ended January 21 amid rising concern over rate hike by central banks on the back rising US bond yields and surging crude oil prices, while continues FIIs selling also led to the selling in the domestic market.
In the last week, BSE Sensex shed 2,185.85 points (3.57 percent) to end at 59,037.18, while the Nifty50 fell 638.55 points (3.49 percent) to close at 17,617.2 levels.
BSE Mid-cap Index shed 4.3 percent dragged by Info Edge India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Container Corporation of India, Max Financial Services, Voltas and Godrej Properties.
The BSE Small-cap index touched fresh high but fell 3 percent in the last week with Sterlite Technologies, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Urja Global, Hikal, Tejas Networks, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, The Anup Engineering, Dr Lal PathLabs, Jaypee Infratech and Zee Media Corporation lost 16-23 perent. However, Precision Wires India, HSIL, Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers, Kellton Tech Solutions, OnMobile Global and Vikas Lifecare added 21-44 percent.
The BSE Large-cap Index declined 3.3 percent dragged by HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Divis Laboratories and Ambuja Cements. On the other hand, Adani Green Energy, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Transmission were among major gainers.
On the BSE Sensex, Infosys lost the most in terms of market value, followed Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Reliance Industries in the last week. On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India, Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra and Mahindra added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Among sectors, BSE Information Technology index lost 6.5 percent, BSE Telecom index fell 5.8 percent and Nifty Pharma index shed 5.2 percent. However, BSE Power index added 2.6 percent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 12,643.61 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 508.04 crore. However, in the month till now FIIs sold equities of Rs 15,563.72 crore and DIIs purchased equities of Rs 7,430.35 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee fell 27 paise to end at 74.42 per dollar on January 21 against its January 14 closing of 74.15.
Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
