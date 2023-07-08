Market scales fresh record high, rupee trades at 6-week low

1/9 The market extended the winning streak in the second consecutive week and posted fresh record highs on the back of strong FIIs inflow, decent pre-quarterly updates, healthy progress in monsoon and expectation of good Q1FY24 results, however, escalating US-China tensions and rising concerns over interest rate hike by the US Fed in the upcoming policy dented market sentiment.

2/9 In this week, the BSE Sensex added 0.86 percent or 561.89 points to end at 65,280.45, and Nifty50 rose 0.74 percent or 142.75 points to close at 19,331.80. During the week, the Sensex touched fresh record high of 65,898.98 and the Nifty 19,523.60.

3/9 The BSE Small-cap index gained 1.6 percent with Zee Media Corporation, HPL Electric & Power, Black Box, Genus Power Infrastructures, Olectra Greentech, Dish TV India, Sunflag Iron and Steel Company and Action Construction Equipment rising 21-41 percent. On the other hand, PTC Industries, TruCap Finance, Abans Holdings, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Surya Roshni, Parag Milk Foods, Transpek Industry, Jay Bharat Maruti, Pearl Global Industries and Faze Three falling 8-16 percent.

4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index gained 0.77 percent with supported by SJVN, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, JSW Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank. However, losers were Aarti Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Biocon, PI Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Persistent Systems, Rajesh Exports and Aditya Birla Capital.

5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index rose 0.7 percent supported by Punjab National Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Oil Corporation and Hero MotoCorp.

6/9 Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Bajaj Finance, ITC and State Bank of India, while HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation and HCL Technologies lost the most of their marketcap.

7/9 On the sectoral front, BSE oil & gas index rose 4.6 percent, BSE realty and auto indices up 2 percent each and BSE FMCG index added 1.5 percent.

8/9 In this week, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 9164.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,878.21 crore.