Market falls 2% in 5 days on continuous FIIs selling, mixed Q2 earnings

In the week gone by, the market was very volatile and lost over 2 percent, extending the fall to the second straight week amid continuous FII selling, weak global markets, F&O expiry and mixed Q2 earnings from the India Inc. Meanwhile, global brokerages downgraded India citing unfavourable risk-reward ratio.

In the last week, BSE Sensex fell 1,514.69 points (2.49 percent) to close at 59,306.93, while the Nifty50 shed 443.2 points (2.44 percent) to close at 17,671.7 levels. However, in the month of October Sensex and Nifty added 0.30 percent each.

The BSE Large-cap Index declined over 2 percent dragged by Indus Towers, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC, Adani Enterprises and Coal India. However, Interglobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and UPL remains the gainers.

The BSE Small-cap index fell 1.2 percent with IRB Infrastructure Developers, DB Realty, Subex, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vaibhav Global, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries and Sahyadri Industries losing 15-22 percent.

BSE Mid-cap Index lost 1 percent dragged by Adani Power, RBL Bank, JSW Energy, IRCTC and Nippon Life India Asset Management. However, gainers were The Ramco Cements, ABB India, Biocon, Canara Bank, Oil India, TVS Motor and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the last week. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints gained the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Energy and Private Bank indices fell 4.3 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 15,702.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 9,427.23 crore. However, in the month of October, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 25,572.19 crore and DIIs also bought equities of Rs 4,470.99 crore.