MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Market falls 2% in 5 days on continuous FIIs selling, mixed Q2 earnings

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 15,702.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 9,427.23 crore.

Rakesh Patil
October 30, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
In the volatile week, the market lost over 2 percent and extend the fall in the second straight week ended October 29 amid continues FIIs selling, weak global markets, F&O expiry and mixed Q2 earning from the India Inc. However, global brokerages downgrading India on unfavourable risk-reward ratios also added to the woes.
In the week gone by, the market was very volatile and lost over 2 percent, extending the fall to the second straight week amid continuous FII selling, weak global markets, F&O expiry and mixed Q2 earnings from the India Inc. Meanwhile, global brokerages downgraded India citing unfavourable risk-reward ratio.
In the last week, BSE Sensex fell 1,514.69 points (2.49 percent) to close at 59,306.93, while the Nifty50 shed 443.2 points (2.44 percent) to close at 17,671.7 levels. However, in the month of October Sensex and Nifty added 0.30 percent each.
In the last week, BSE Sensex fell 1,514.69 points (2.49 percent) to close at 59,306.93, while the Nifty50 shed 443.2 points (2.44 percent) to close at 17,671.7 levels. However, in the month of October Sensex and Nifty added 0.30 percent each.
The BSE Large-cap Index declined over 2 percent dragged by Indus Towers, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC, Adani Enterprises and Coal India. However, Interglobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and UPL remains the gainers.
The BSE Large-cap Index declined over 2 percent dragged by Indus Towers, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, NTPC, Adani Enterprises and Coal India. However, Interglobe Aviation, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and UPL remains the gainers.
The BSE Small-cap index fell 1.2 percent with IRB Infrastructure Developers, DB Realty, Subex, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vaibhav Global, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries and Sahyadri Industries losing 15-22 percent.
The BSE Small-cap index fell 1.2 percent with IRB Infrastructure Developers, DB Realty, Subex, Rail Vikas Nigam, Vaibhav Global, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries and Sahyadri Industries losing 15-22 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index lost 1 percent dragged by Adani Power, RBL Bank, JSW Energy, IRCTC and Nippon Life India Asset Management. However, gainers were The Ramco Cements, ABB India, Biocon, Canara Bank, Oil India, TVS Motor and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises.
BSE Mid-cap Index lost 1 percent dragged by Adani Power, RBL Bank, JSW Energy, IRCTC and Nippon Life India Asset Management. However, gainers were The Ramco Cements, ABB India, Biocon, Canara Bank, Oil India, TVS Motor and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises.
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the last week. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints gained the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the last week. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints gained the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Energy and Private Bank indices fell 4.3 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Energy and Private Bank indices fell 4.3 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 15,702.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 9,427.23 crore. However, in the month of October, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 25,572.19 crore and DIIs also bought equities of Rs 4,470.99 crore.
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 15,702.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 9,427.23 crore. However, in the month of October, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 25,572.19 crore and DIIs also bought equities of Rs 4,470.99 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar, to finish at 74.88 on October 29 against its October 22 closing of 74.89.
In the last week, the Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar, to finish at 74.88 on October 29 against its October 22 closing of 74.89.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow
first published: Oct 30, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.