Bull run in India puts Sensex among top global performers in 2021 so far

After an absolutely volatile 2020, the calendar year 2021 has started on a positive note, not only for Indian indices but also for global equities. The United States' Nasdaq Composite is leading the world equity indices with gains of over 7 percent in just one month, followed by Hong Kong's Hang Seng (an up move of 6 percent) and India's BSE Sensex (an increase of 5 percent). On the other hand, European indices like FTSE 100 and CAC 40 have been negative performers this year so far. (Data Source: Refinitiv)

Nasdaq Composite (United States) | The index gained 7.18 percent at 13,610.54 as on February 4 from 12698.44 as on January 04, 2021.

Hang Seng (Hong Kong) | The index gained 5.97 percent at 29113.50 as on February 4 from 27472.81 as on January 04, 2021.

S&P BSE Sensex (India) | The index gained 5.06 percent at 50614.29 as on February 4 from 48176.8 as of January 04, 2021.

Nikkei 225 (Japan) | The index gained 3.98 percent at 28341.95 as on February 4 from 27258.38 as on January 04, 2021.

DAX (Germany) | The index gained 1.74 percent at 13966.04 as on February 4 from 13726.74 as on January 04, 2021.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (United States) | The index gained 1.65 percent at 30723.60 as on February 4 from 30223.89 as on January 04, 2021.

Straits Times (Singapore)| The index gained 1.63 percent at 2905.58 as on February 4 from 2858.9 as on January 04, 2021.

BVSP BOVESPA (Brazil) | The index gained 0.73 percent at 1,19,724.72 as on February 4 from 118854.7 as on January 04, 2021.

CAC 40 (France) | The index is down 0.16 percent at 5580.19 as on February 4 from 5588.96 as on January 04, 2021.