Bull run in India puts Sensex among top global performers in 2021 so far

The United States' Nasdaq Composite is leading the world equity indices with gains of over 7% in just one month, followed by Hong Kong's Hang Seng (an up move of 6%) and India's BSE Sensex (an increase of 5%)

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
It seems that the calendar year 2021 started very well for the global equities as most indices have performed very well this year so far. The United States' Nasdaq Composite lead the pack with a gain of over 7 percent in just one month followed by Asia's Hang Seng and BSE Sensex with an up move of 6 percent and 5 percent respectively. However, the European indices names like FTSE 100 and CAC 40 remain negative performers. (Data Source: Refinitiv)
After an absolutely volatile 2020, the calendar year 2021 has started on a positive note, not only for Indian indices but also for global equities. The United States' Nasdaq Composite is leading the world equity indices with gains of over 7 percent in just one month, followed by Hong Kong's Hang Seng (an up move of 6 percent) and India's BSE Sensex (an increase of 5 percent). On the other hand, European indices like FTSE 100 and CAC 40 have been negative performers this year so far. (Data Source: Refinitiv)
Nasdaq Composite (United States) | The index gained 7.18 percent to 13,610.54 as on February 4 from 12698.44 as of January 04, 2021.
Hang Seng (Hong Kong) | The index gained 5.97 percent to 29113.50 as on February 4 from 27472.81 as of January 04, 2021.
S&P BSE Sensex (India) | The index gained 5.06 percent at 50614.29 as on February 4 from 48176.8 as of January 04, 2021.
Nikkei 225 (Japan) | The index gained 3.98 percent to 28341.95 as on February 4 from 27258.38 as of January 04, 2021.
DAX (Germany) | The index gained 1.74 percent to 13966.04 as on February 4 from 13726.74 as of January 04, 2021.
Dow Jones Industrial Average (United States)  | The index gained 1.65 percent to 30723.60 as on February 4 from 30223.89 as of January 04, 2021.
Straits Times (Singapore)| The index gained 1.63 percent to 2905.58 as on February 4 from 2858.9 as of January 04, 2021.
BVSP BOVESPA  (Brazil) | The index gained 0.73 percent to 119724.72 as on February 4 from 118854.7 as of January 04, 2021.
CAC 40  (France) | The index down 0.16 percent to 5580.19 as on February 4 from 5588.96 as of January 04, 2021.
FTSE 100 (United Kingdom) | The index down 0.99 percent to 6506.78 as on February 4 from 6571.88 as of January 04, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #global indices #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow
first published: Feb 5, 2021 12:29 pm

