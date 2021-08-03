Bharat Dynamics, Ashok Leyland, Trident among top 10 weekly picks by CapitalVia

Healthy buying in most sectors pushed domestic equities to record high levels in the intraday trade on August 3. The Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 53,402, while the Nifty made a fresh peak of 16,000. In sync with the benchmarks, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices also scaled record highs of 23,443 and 27,232, respectively. While benchmark indices are most tracked, individual stocks are a better buy when indices are at record highs. Here's a look at the top picks as recommended by CapitalVia: