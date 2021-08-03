MARKET NEWS

Bharat Dynamics, Ashok Leyland, Trident among top 10 weekly picks by CapitalVia

While benchmark indices are most tracked, individual stocks are a better buy when indices are at record highs. Here's a look at the top picks as recommended by CapitalVia.

Rakesh Patil
August 03, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
Sensex
Healthy buying in most sectors pushed domestic equities to record high levels in the intraday trade on August 3. The Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 53,402, while the Nifty made a fresh peak of 16,000. In sync with the benchmarks, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices also scaled record highs of 23,443 and 27,232, respectively. While benchmark indices are most tracked, individual stocks are a better buy when indices are at record highs. Here's a look at the top picks as recommended by CapitalVia:
Asahi India Glass | Entry Price: Rs 380 | Target: Rs 430
Deepak Nitrite | Entry Price: Rs 2,000 | Target: Rs 2,250
IIFL Wealth Management | Entry Price: Rs 1,400 | Target: Rs 1,550
Ashok Leyland | Entry Price: Rs 130 | Target: Rs 150
Godrej Agrovet | Entry Price: Rs 690 | Target: Rs 780
Solar Industries India | Entry Price: Rs 1,680 | Target: Rs 1,880
Dr Lal PathLabs | Entry Price: Rs 3,550 | Target: Rs 3,950
Minda Corporation | Entry Price: Rs 135 | Target: Rs 155
Trident | Entry Price: Rs 20 | Target: Rs 23
Bharat Dynamics | Entry Price: Rs 420 | Target: Rs 470
first published: Aug 3, 2021 12:58 pm

