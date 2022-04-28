LIC IPO: DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey's top takes on the mega public issue
Life Insurance Corporation on April 27 invited the media for a conference at 12.30 pm on the forthcoming IPO. The much-awaited issue of the state-run insurance behemoth is set to open on May 2 for anchors and on May 4 for subscription, the sources said a day earlier, adding that the IPO will likely close on May 9. DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, "Even after the reduce size of ₹21,000 crore, the LIC IPO will initially be the biggest ever IPO in the country." Here’s some top takes from DIPAM Secy’s top takes at the LIC IPO briefing.