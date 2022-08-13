English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    India@75 | Some little known facts about India's Independence

    India is all prepared to celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. Here is looking at some of the lesser known facts about our country.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    Trivia about India's National Anthem
    Trivia about India's National Anthem
    Trivia about Independence Day celebrations
    Trivia about Independence Day celebrations
    Why the date - August 15, 1947
    Why the date - August 15, 1947
    Trivia about Hindi language
    Trivia about Hindi language
    Trivia about Indian Independence Bill
    Trivia about Indian Independence Bill
    Trivia about our National flag
    Trivia about our National flag
    Trivia about our National song
    Trivia about our National song
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #75th Independence Day #India@75 #lesser known facts #Trivia
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 10:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.