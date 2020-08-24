In pics | Horrors of war: Villagers of Kohima recall 'Stalingrad of the East'

A woman walks past a Medium Tank M3 Grant that was abandoned when it went down this hill and crashed against a tree while climbing the Kohima Ridge to support British troops of the 2nd Division on May 6, 1944, in Kohima, on August 13. In April 1944, 15,000 men from the 31st Division of Japan's Imperial Army commanded by General Sato arrived with the aim of taking over Kohima, a hill town that was also the headquarters of the British in the Naga Hills. The hill station, on the Indian border with Myanmar, was considered strategically important for Japanese advancement into India. The tank has been preserved in the exact position where it was abandoned. (Image: AP/Yirmiyan Arthur)