In Pics: Aero India Show 2023 Day 4 | Here are a few glimpses Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India, the country's largest aerospace and defence exhibition. This event supported the "Made in India" programme and gave the domestic aviation industry a new lease on life. The five-day event highlights India's expanding aerospace and defence capabilities under the theme "The runway to a billion opportunities".
February 16, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang performs maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)
Visitors watch aircraft perform aerobatic maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Aero India is a biennial event with flying demonstrations by stunt teams and militaries. Aviation companies also display their products and technology. (Source: AP)
Visitors line up to experience the cockpit simulator of Swedish manufacturer Saab's Gripen E fighter aircraft at the Aero India 2023. (Source: AP)
U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023. (Source: AP)
Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang flies in a formation at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)
Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang flies in a formation past Embraer C-390 Millennium of the Brazilian Air Force. (Source: AP)
Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft Tejas performs aerobatic maneuvers on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)
Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran flew in a formation on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. (Source: AP)
U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 takes off on the fourth day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base. (Source: AP) (With inputs from agencies)