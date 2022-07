India needs more than just jugaad to ramp up innovation. A recent report by Niti Aayog shows India’s spending on research and development (R&D) is one of the lowest in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

India’s gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) is 0.65 percent of its GDP, one of the lowest in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)

Most of the R&D expenditure incurred by the central government sources is channelled through these major scientific agencies. (Image: News18 Creative)

More than one-third of the total national expenditure on R&D is spent on health and defence. (Image: News18 Creative)

The extent of innovation in a country is measured through the number of patents it gets every year versus those filed for approval during that period. (Image: News18 Creative)

In most countries, R&D expenditure is undertaken by business enterprises and the higher education sector. In India, the government spends the most on R&D. (Image: News18 Creative)