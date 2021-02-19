MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

In Charts | IPL 2021 auction — Eight franchises shell out Rs 145.3 crore; 67% spend on all-rounders

The all-rounders were in high demand as a total of Rs 97.7 crore were spent on this category.

Ritesh Presswala
February 19, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
The players’ auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was held in Chennai on February 18.  The eight franchises spent a total of Rs 145.3 crore to buy 57 players.
The players’ auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was held in Chennai on February 18.  The eight franchises spent a total of Rs 145.3 crore to buy 57 players.
The all-rounders were in demand as a total of Rs 97.7 crore were spent on this category, which was more than 67 percent of the total spending. Chris Morris, who was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore, became the most expensive player bought in the IPL Auction history. The other high-priced players were Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell. Both were picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore and 14.25 crore, respectively.
The all-rounders were in demand as a total of Rs 97.7 crore were spent on this category, which was more than 67 percent of the total spending. Chris Morris, who was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore, became the most expensive player bought in the IPL Auction history. The other high-priced players were Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell. Both were picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore and Rs 14.25 crore, respectively.
In the Bowling category, the franchises have spent Rs 41 crore. Punjab Kings bought Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith with Rs 14 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively. Overall, the franchise has spent Rs 22 crore in this category.
In the Bowling category, the franchises have spent Rs 41 crore. Punjab Kings bought Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith with Rs 14 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively. Overall, the franchise has spent Rs 22 crore in this category.
In the Bowling category, the franchises have spent Rs 41 crore. Punjab Kings bought Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith with Rs 14 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively. Overall, the franchise has spent Rs 22 crore in this category.
In the pure Batsman category, the franchises have bought 6 batsmen and spent just Rs 3.8 crore. Steven Smith was sold to Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 2.2 crore, the only batsman who got more than Rs 1 crore.
In the teamwise break-up, three franchises have spent Rs 93.65 crore out of a total spent of Rs 145.3 crore. These are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals with spending of Rs 35.05 crore, Rs 34.40 crore, and Rs 24.20 crore, respectively.
In the teamwise break-up, three franchises have spent Rs 93.65 crore out of a total spend of Rs 145.3 crore. These are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals with spending of Rs 35.05 crore, Rs 34.40 crore, and Rs 24.20 crore, respectively.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #IPL 2021 #IPL 2021 Auction #Slideshow
first published: Feb 19, 2021 07:06 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.