In Charts | IPL 2021 auction — Eight franchises shell out Rs 145.3 crore; 67% spend on all-rounders

The players’ auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was held in Chennai on February 18. The eight franchises spent a total of Rs 145.3 crore to buy 57 players.

The all-rounders were in demand as a total of Rs 97.7 crore were spent on this category, which was more than 67 percent of the total spending. Chris Morris, who was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore, became the most expensive player bought in the IPL Auction history. The other high-priced players were Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Maxwell. Both were picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore and Rs 14.25 crore, respectively.

In the Bowling category, the franchises have spent Rs 41 crore. Punjab Kings bought Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith with Rs 14 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively. Overall, the franchise has spent Rs 22 crore in this category.

In the pure Batsman category, the franchises have bought 6 batsmen and spent just Rs 3.8 crore. Steven Smith was sold to Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 2.2 crore, the only batsman who got more than Rs 1 crore.