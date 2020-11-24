Coronavirus Vaccine | From cost, efficacy, availability to storage, here’s everything you need to know about frontrunners

1 | BNT162: Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine | Cost: The companies are reportedly charging $20 per dose for their vaccine. American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech, is 95 percent effective in the final efficacy analysis based on clinical trials. The first primary objective analysis was based on 170 cases of COVID-19, of which 162 cases received a placebo and only eight received the two-dose vaccine. Analysis of the data indicated a vaccine efficacy rate of 95 percent in participants. Based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. It consists of two injections in a break of 21 days. While Pfizer and BioNTech await potential authorisation or approval from regulatory agencies, the companies continue to work in collaboration with the governments and ministries of health around the world that will distribute the vaccine, subject to approval, to help ensure it can reach those most in need as quickly as possible. The vaccine requires some of the coldest storage temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius. (Image: Reuters)