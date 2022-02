Six stocks from the BSE universe were favourites of foreign investors and mutual funds as they increased their stakes consistently in these stocks in each of the four quarters of 2021, a Moneycontrol study of investing trends by big institutional investors showed. We only considered the companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). It is interesting to know that 4 out of these 6 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses, according to moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Bharat Dynamics | FIIs increased their holding in the stock to 0.28% in the March quarter; 0.41% in June quarter; 1.43% in the September quarter; and 1.73% in the December quarter. During the same periods, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 6.13%, 6.89%, 7.43%, and 8.04%, respectively.

CSB Bank Ltd.| FIIs increased their holding in the stock to 5.30% in the March quarter; 5.47% in June quarter; 5.66% in the September quarter; and 5.72% in the December quarter. During the same periods, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 7.70%, 8.83%, 9.09%, and 9.23%, respectively.

Nilkamal Ltd.| FIIs increased their holding in the stock to 2.07% in the March quarter; 2.13% in June quarter; 2.18% in the September quarter; and 2.20% in the December quarter. During the same periods, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 17.91%, 18.36%, 18.84%, and 18.93%, respectively.

Poly Medicure Ltd.| FIIs increased their holding in the stock to 12.61% in the March quarter; 12.82% in June quarter; 13.68% in the September quarter; and 14.13% in the December quarter. During the same periods, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 1.21%, 1.96%, 2.39%, and 2.58%, respectively.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.| FIIs increased their holding in the stock to 5.11% in the March quarter; 6.04% in June quarter; 6.31% in the September quarter; and 7.01% in the December quarter. During the same periods, MFs increased their holding in the stock to 5.25%, 6.41%, 6.77%, and 7.04%, respectively.