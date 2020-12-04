14 Nifty stocks have gained over 100% since March, do you own any?

The Nifty50 has made a remarkable turnaround from March lows, gaining more than 72 percent in eight months.

The benchmark index Nifty50 has made a remarkable turnaround from March lows, gaining more than 72 percent in eight months. More than half of the Nifty50 pack, 26 stocks to be precise, have outdone the index. Fourteen of these stocks have already doubled investor wealth from March 23, 2020 to December 02, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Tata Motors | The stock has gained 177 percent, from Rs 66.20 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 183.60 on December 2, 2020.

IndusInd Bank | The stock has gained 167 percent, from Rs 336.45 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 897.30 on December 2, 2020.

Hindalco Industries | The stock has gained 164 percent, from Rs 87.90 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 231.85 on December 2, 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra | The stock has gained 157 percent, from Rs 293.40 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 753.60 on December 2, 2020.

JSW Steel | The stock has gained 155 percent, from Rs 144.40 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 368.40 on December 2, 2020.

Reliance Industries | The stock has gained 124 percent, from Rs 875.75 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 1958.15 on December 2, 2020.

Tata Steel | The stock has gained 123 percent, from Rs 271.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 604.35 on December 2, 2020.

Infosys | The stock has gained 117 percent, from Rs 526.45 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 1140.90 on December 2, 2020.

Bajaj Finance | The stock has gained 113 percent, from Rs 2266.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 4823.90 on December 2, 2020.

Grasim Industries | The stock has gained 111 percent, from Rs 433.25 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 915.50 on December 2, 2020.

Wipro | The stock has gained 111 percent, from Rs 170.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 358.90 on December 2, 2020.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The stock has gained 111 percent, from Rs 207.80 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 438.20 on December 2, 2020.

HCL Technologies | The stock has gained 102 percent, from Rs 417.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 843.15 on December 2, 2020.