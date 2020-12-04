PlusFinancial Times
14 Nifty stocks have gained over 100% since March, do you own any?

The Nifty50 has made a remarkable turnaround from March lows, gaining more than 72 percent in eight months.
Ritesh Presswala
Dec 4, 2020 / 12:25 PM IST
The benchmark index Nifty50 has made a remarkable turnaround from March lows, gaining more than 72 percent in eight months. More than half of the Nifty50 pack, 26 stocks to be precise, have outdone the index. Fourteen of these stocks have already doubled investor wealth from March 23, 2020 to December 02, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
The benchmark index Nifty50 has made a remarkable turnaround from March lows, gaining more than 72 percent in eight months. More than half of the Nifty50 pack, 26 stocks to be precise, have outdone the index. Fourteen of these stocks have already doubled investor wealth from March 23, 2020 to December 02, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Tata Motors | The stock has gained 177 percent, from Rs 66.20 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 183.60 on December 2, 2020.
Tata Motors | The stock has gained 177 percent, from Rs 66.20 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 183.60 on December 2, 2020.
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
IndusInd Bank | The stock has gained 167 percent, from Rs 336.45 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 897.30 on December 2, 2020.
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Hindalco Industries  | The stock has gained 164 percent, from Rs 87.90 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 231.85 on December 2, 2020.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
Mahindra & Mahindra  | The stock has gained 157 percent, from Rs 293.40 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 753.60 on December 2, 2020.
JSW Steel Ltd.
JSW Steel  | The stock has gained 155 percent, from Rs 144.40 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 368.40 on December 2, 2020.
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Reliance Industries | The stock has gained 124 percent, from Rs 875.75 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 1958.15 on December 2, 2020. 
Tata Steel
Tata Steel | The stock has gained 123 percent, from Rs 271.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 604.35 on December 2, 2020.
Infosys Ltd.
Infosys | The stock has gained 117 percent, from Rs 526.45 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 1140.90 on December 2, 2020.
Bajaj Finance Ltd
Bajaj Finance | The stock has gained 113 percent, from Rs 2266.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 4823.90 on December 2, 2020.
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Grasim Industries | The stock has gained 111 percent, from Rs 433.25 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 915.50 on December 2, 2020.
Wipro Ltd.
Wipro | The stock has gained 111 percent, from Rs 170.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 358.90 on December 2, 2020.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The stock has gained 111 percent, from Rs 207.80 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 438.20 on December 2, 2020.
HCL Technologies Ltd.
HCL Technologies | The stock has gained 102 percent, from Rs 417.15 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 843.15 on December 2, 2020.
Cipla Ltd.
Cipla  | The stock has gained 102 percent, from Rs 375.25 on March 23, 2020 to Rs 758.35 on December 2, 2020.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 4, 2020 12:25 pm

