Zee Entertainment: Is shareholder activism really going up?

Subhash Chandra (Image: Reuters)

Two Zee group companies – Zee Entertainment Ltd and Dish TV India – have seen their share prices shoot up because big institutional shareholders are gunning for changes in the composition of their boards and management. The beleaguered promoters – Subhash Chandra and his family – are hoping to retain their control over the management, though it appears currently to be an uphill task. In both companies, their shareholding is minuscule now compared to the holding of big institutional...