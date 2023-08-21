English
    Xi Jinping’s ideological dictums leave China in a soup over economic growth

    The contradictions in Xi’s ideology, as a functional instrument beyond political rhetoric, that seeks to mobilize economic instruments for growth, negatively impact the very economic governance system that gave China its growth

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    August 21, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    Highlights: Chinese Communist Party’s theoretical journal published Supremo Xi Jinping’s speech on socialism Xi’s influence on China’s political ideology rivals that of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping The ideology aims for a moderately prosperous society  China’s economic growth indicators have disappointed recently with its real estate sector in trouble Global capital may shun China, real estate may struggle and exports may suffer Xi’s Marxist principles that are incompatible with market principles may hurt China’s growth   Last week the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) theoretical journal, Qiushi, published...

