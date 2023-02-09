English
    We’re probably all wrong about interest rates

    The widely accepted idea that rates will eventually fall back to pre-pandemic levels is based on economic theories that may turn out to be backward

    Allison Schrager
    February 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
    Construction on the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge and ramps that will connect to Interstate 37 in Corpus Christi, Texas, US. (Source: Bloomberg)

    It’s frequently argued that once our economy gets past this burst of inflation, interest rates will fall back to their pre-pandemic lows — and perhaps go lower in the future. Central banks, international organisations and pretty much every economic institution seem to be operating under that assumption. But what if it’s wrong?
    The thinking is that there’s a “natural interest rate” that controls where the Fed and the market set rates. It reflects the productivity of the economy and the supply and demand for bonds. The theory among the world’s leading financial institutions is that the natural rate has been trending down for the last few decades and a big reason is an aging population.

    This is not just an academic argument. The implication is the US can keep spending because rates — the 10-year is now 3.5% — will eventually fall back to the near-zero rates of the last decade and  governments will never have to really reckon with their debt because it won’t cost them much to borrow.

    One of the world’s most influential macroeconomists, Olivier Blanchard, recently made this argument. The private sector also is counting on rates going back down after the Fed vanquishes inflation, which would mean free money and cheap mortgages will be returning soon.

    But what if it’s not true? What if the last few decades of falling rates was something of an anomaly and an aging population will mean higher, not lower rates?