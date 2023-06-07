With growth strong, RBI not going to cut rates this calendar year: Rahul Bajoria of Barclays

Highlights PMI paints a picture of good activity levels and resilience Risks to domestic inflation from monsoon and El-Nino are ahead India’s ability to manage supply shocks, be it in manufacturing or food supply, is improving Barclay’s estimate for GDP growth is 6.3% in FY23 and 6.5% in FY24 K-shaped recovery will continue but the gap between the two arms (of K) is reducing Private corporate sector, financial and household sectors have deleveraged through the pandemic RBI is done with rate hikes for now, but unlikely...