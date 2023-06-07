English
    With growth strong, RBI not going to cut rates this calendar year: Rahul Bajoria of Barclays

    Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays, speaking to Moneycontrol’s Vatsala Kamat, says the Indian economy’s growth is robust and will continue to be higher than most other economies, consumption growth is strong and the two arms of the K-shaped recovery are coming closer, with rural demand recovering. The risks stem primarily from El Nino and from too tight monetary policy in the developed economies. The RBI is done raising rates but will not cut rates anytime soon

    June 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    Highlights PMI paints a picture of good activity levels and resilience  Risks to domestic inflation from monsoon and El-Nino are ahead  India’s ability to manage supply shocks, be it in manufacturing or food supply, is improving  Barclay’s estimate for GDP growth is 6.3% in FY23 and 6.5% in FY24  K-shaped recovery will continue but the gap between the two arms (of K) is reducing  Private corporate sector, financial and household sectors have deleveraged through the pandemic  RBI is done with rate hikes for now, but unlikely...

