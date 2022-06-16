With Fed delivering a rate hike, it's time to cherry pick quality stocks

Representative image

It’s fascinating how markets function. In the last two fiscal years, when we were locked down, markets had a dream run and more than doubled. But in FY23, when the economy has been unlocked, markets have turned volatile with gloomy headlines in all the pink papers. What explains this dichotomy? To some extent, the cooling of the markets is only natural and in fact healthy after such strong bounce, as it helps elongate the cycle and lowers the risk of...