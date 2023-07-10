Will the blood-stained West Bengal panchayat polls resurrect the spectre of 2019? 

As the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner, this panchayat poll was very crucial for all the four major political parties-- the TMC, BJP, Congress and the CPIM. (Source: PTI/Representative image)

Last Saturday, eighteen people lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal. It was a fallout of the attempt to capture the panchayats, the rural political power centres in the state. These 18 deaths on Election Day brought the total death toll during the entire election campaign, from the day of filing of nominations for the panchayat seats to the day of voting, to 39. The ruling TMC has claimed that 11 of the 18 killed on the day...