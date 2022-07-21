Will Sri Lanka’s new President be able to turn around its beleaguered economy?

Ranil Wickremesinghe (File image)

Sri Lanka is in a state of political flux, with both the President and Prime Minister being forced to quit. It is still open to question whether the new president will be acceptable to the masses, given his close ties with the earlier regime. Moreover, will he be able to turn around the beleaguered economy? Sri Lanka’s political turmoil has clearly emerged from Sri Lanka’s economic crisis that pushed its people to the edge, survival becoming a day-to-day struggle. The...