Will high wholesale inflation today lead to higher retail prices tomorrow?

Wholesale price inflation has been very high in recent months, much higher the retail inflation. What is the reason for the divergence? Will it lead to higher core retail inflation in future? (image) Cast your eyes on the accompanying chart. It shows the year-on-year increase in the Consumer Price Index and the Wholesale Price Index since December 2016. The chart shows that wholesale price inflation has been lower than consumer price inflation for some periods and only mildly higher during...