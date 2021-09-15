Why Indian shipping companies are not invited to the party

Representative Image

The shipping industry is going through one of its most challenging times. High freight rates, port congestion, high levels of delay, shortage of ships and containers have all coincided for a black swan event for the industry. Not that shipping companies are complaining, but user industries are facing pressure. Unfortunately, this situation is likely to continue till mid-2022. A Credit Suisse report on the shipping industry says that congestion in ports, fall in global schedule reliability and shipping delays have...